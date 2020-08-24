9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 24, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package

By Chief Editor
38 views
2
Headlines New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The financial markets and small-scale businesses, key to Zambia’s economic recovery, have called on newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to reduce stringent measures which has made accessibility of the K10 billion economic stimulus package impossible.

The National Savings and Credit Bank submitted COVID-19 fund applications of over K1 billion to the Bank of Zambia on behalf of various clients in the sectors such as energy, agriculture, commerce and SME but have since not received the funding due to the stringent measures for accessing the stimulus package.

“For us, these are key areas to facilitate and bridge the funding requirements and we had always been confident that with the strong partnerships we enjoy in the market, we will be in strong position to facilitate accordingly,” said NATSAVE Public Relations Manager Patricia Luhanga.

She said due to countrwide presence in all ten provinces of Zambia, NATSAVE is well positioned to deliver value to people of Zambia on behalf of Government, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance.

A number of small-scale business owners have complained on the stringent conditions which have been attached to accessibility of the funds. 

Our Team in random interviews with some traders who run small scale enterprises and from Soweto Market have called on the new BOZ Governor to work at demystifying the growing public perception that the K10 billion fund is only meant to benefit the rich and big companies.

“We welcomed the decision by the President to stimulate our businesses during the COVID period but when we were told the conditions, we wondered whether the President knew the chains and strings BOZ attached to accessing this loan facility. So it’s good the President is shaking the Bank of Zambia but we need to see more action,” said Martin Phiri who runs Masophi Enterprises.

And James Mwaba, trader at City Market has observed that the criteria and requirements needed to access this loan facility made most marketeers wonder whether the K10 billion refining facility was meant to help local small scale businesses or is aimed to keep the bigger businesses afloat. 

“We hope the new Bank Governor is going to help the President to realign the measures because the strings attached to accessing the loans were extremely difficult for ordinary small businesses whom the President said should have been benefiting,” said Mwaba.

In the meantime, governing PF Media Director, Sunday Chanda, in a statement released today has accused the former Bank of Zambia Governor, Danny Kalyalya, of failing to provide leadership on the disbursement of the K10 billion stimulus fund as only K1 billion of the stimulus package was disbursed in the midst of negative economic growth. 

“We expect that anyone who is serious about Zambia like His Excellency President Edgar Lungu is must raise concerns about the slow disbursement of the stimulus package and the over stringent measures put up which are defeating the very reason why the Stimulus package was put up in the first place. There was clearly suspected sabotage to knock out the economy completely and this is what the UPND was banking on,” said Mr. Chanda.

Previous articleFAZ Announces Lower League Restart Format
Next articleZAMPHIA to enable individuals test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost

2 COMMENTS

  1. kkkkkkkkk awe PF government naipwa, lihuuule fye. This is the worst insult ever on Zambians…. insele shilefuluma nokufuluma.. Ati baffikkala you deserve this peace of sh!t.
    Look at that alcoholic , The Bar Of Zambia governor.
    Even the appointing officer was under influence of alcohol, how do you appoint governor Bar Of Zambia on a Friday night?

    2

  2. New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate printing Of K10 Billion Stealing Package. So it was initially blocked and here is a guy who is happy to go ahead with it. We are talking of K10 billion with no backing of any service means devaluating the kwacha by K10 billion. Money is earned and not printed. Iyi ni Nkhani ya mukachasu…Zambian iconyomi ubder pressure!
    Kikiki!
    Real disaster!!!!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

It’s Unacceptable for Kitwe Central Hospital Management to Allow Rats in Patients Wards-Health Minister

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has conducted an impromptu spot-check on Kitwe Central Hospital to establish what triggered uncontrolled...
Read more
General News

Zambians in the UK wish the Veep a quick recovery from COVID-19

Chief Editor - 0
Zambians in the United Kingdom have wished Her Honour Mrs. Inonge Wina, M.P., Vice President, a quick recovery following her being diagnosed with Covid-19. Zambians...
Read more
Health

ZAMPHIA to enable individuals test for HIV in the comfort of their own homes with no cost

Chief Editor - 0
As the need to understand progress Zambia has scored towards achieving the UNAIDS 90-90-90 targets gains momentum, the Zambia Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (ZAMPHIA)...
Read more
Headlines

New Bank Governor Advised To Accelerate Disbursement Of K10 Billion Stimulus Package

Chief Editor - 2
The financial markets and small-scale businesses, key to Zambia’s economic recovery, have called on newly appointed Bank of Zambia Governor Christopher Mvunga to reduce...
Read more
Feature Sports

FAZ Announces Lower League Restart Format

sports - 0
FAZ has announced that the 2019/2020 season for lower leagues and women competitions will be concluded when teams play an equal number of games. The...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government will deal Diplomatically with SA Finance Minister over the Firing of Bank of Zambia Governor-Siliya

Headlines Chief Editor - 50
Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, and Chief Government Spokesperson, Hon. Dora Siliya has expressed surprise at the attacks made by South Africa's Minister...
Read more

Firing of Bank Governor has come at a Wrong Time-Socialist Party

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The termination of the contract of the Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr Denny Kalyalya, with immediate effect by President Edgar Lungu comes at the...
Read more

President Lungu Fires Bank of Zambia Governor , Replaces Him with Christopher Mvunga

Headlines Chief Editor - 79
President Edgar Lungu has fired Bank of Zambia Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya with immediate effect and replaced him with Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet...
Read more

Government Wins International Case in which it was accused of Corruptly Awarding a Contract to AVIC International

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The Zambia Government has won a case in which Lodestar International, a Company registered in North Carolina, USA, took the Government to court...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.