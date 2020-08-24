South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia’s Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.
In one of his tweets, Minister Mboweni is promising to mobilise if not given reasons why the Central Governor has been fired by President Lungu.
“President Ramaphosa wishes to assure the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people. The issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again,” the statement by Tyrone Seale, the Acting Spokesperson to the President said.
It said South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid.
“South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia.”
Over the weekend, Mr. Mboweni sparked a diplomatic tiff after castigating Zambia’s President Edgar Lungu for dismissing the country’s Central Bank governor.
He tweeted, “Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!”
He later tweeted, “ Looks like I am in trouble about my statement on the dismissal of the Bank of Zambia Governor! I stand by my statement. Central Bank independence is key. Not negotiable. Let all central bankers speak out!”
The tweets have since been deleted.
The Zambian government, through its Information Minister Dora Siliya described the attacks as “improper” and “immature.”
She said they will pursue the matter “diplomatically”.
The good old Bembas once said “ichishinka chilofwisha ichifukushi ku mutima”. Mboweni was right, Zambia is not Chagwa’s mbeba fifstan! Bakoswe baaya saaana, babe thole mukanwa.
And yet upnd members and evil diasporans were busy supporting silly tito. You are a bunch of embarrassing unpatriotic imbeciIes who should remain there in diaspora for life. Look at your lives. Mwanyala
Childish and unprofessional, Tito. If Denny was your friend, you as a representative of the RSA govt. and people shouldn’t have thrown tantrums in public. Shameful.
May be TITO was right!
Just watched the Idi Amin Dada movie
I guess if we remove Idi and min we remain with ADada.
One unsuitable corrupt president supporting the other: Cyril shields Edgar. It only tells what we already knew – corruption protects corruption. Yes KZ – Edgar China Lungu has only fired Denny because he didn’t want to finance PF corruption. The corruption you are part of! But don’t worry, you will be in the cell next to your friend after the elections!
South African politicians are quick to get excited about african when anc was voted back in power on the promise that they would give back the land to “their people”. Today they have frozen with inaction because Trump has threatened them with sanctions. Mike Pompoe tells them off where ever he goes & they remain quite & frozen. Fu.ck Tito!!
Miles Mulenga – It does not matter whether in your head the firing of Denny was personal, stupid Tito needs to mind his own business. The problem with you Africans is that you are your own worst enemies. You are supporting Tito not because you think it is in order for him to say all that stupid stuff, but just because you are an opposition sympathizer who hates ECL. Try to be patriotic some times.
Tito Mboweni is a Tonga now because “only Tongas” hv criticised the Kalyalya sacking according to the anti-HH media in Zambia. Zambia is so dangerously divided that it’s difficult to discuss anything merely on its merits and demerits without the tribe noise coming into the equation. Some think that the best way to build a nation is to hv newscaters on the state broadcaster recite the “one Zambia one nation” mantra at the beginning of each news broadcast, never mind if the government itself is discriminating against people from certain parts of the country.
Ba TITO Mboweni bwalwa.
Just the other day he took a swipe at the leader of the main opposition party, Mr Steenhuisen who was urging the President of South African to open the economy in view of CORONA. Ba Tito took offence. He told off the opposition’s leader by warning him not get involved in other people’s business. BUT opposition leader called him, “AN AWKWARD DRUNK UNCLE”.
Why reprimand Tito when he is telling the truth?!? I would not blame Tito for thinking Zambia is one of RSA’s bantustans. You same pompwes were meeting with him everywhere – you were in his country everyday – shopping, treatment of common colds, …etc
There was no need for the Minister to be reprimanded by ramaposa for telling the truth. The decisions from central Banks are not supposed to be mixed with politics .
True friends tell each other the truth. Tito is more a friend than Cyril who never lived in Zambia or ever exiled.