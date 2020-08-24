9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, August 24, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Where was the K10 Billion Stimulus Going to come from

By Chief Editor
38 views
3
Columns Where was the K10 Billion Stimulus Going to come from
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member.

On the issue of stimulating the economy through the COVID19 period, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and Mr. Hakainde Hichilema were unequivocally clear about what we needed to do:

1. Government suspend its unquenchable appetite for wasteful, non product public spending….and

2. Use the public debt service relief provided by both multilateral and bilateral partners to achieve and deliver the following business environment incentives:

a) Suspend VAT and PAYE for businesses for a minimum 6 months period, with the option of extending the relief period to 1 year. After all, government has been able to give prolonged tax concessions to multinationals spanning close to 20 years.

b) Accelerate power imports to mitigate the effects of prolonged loadshedding on SMEs

c) Reduce or suspend certain consumption taxes on fuel to lower the pump price for at least 6 months, with an option to extend.

The UPND had further proposed that government expands access to emergency financing for businesses by doing the following:

a) Government reduced the statutory reserve requirement for commercial banks from the current 9% to perhaps 6% or 7%…..and further

b) Reduce the monetary policy rate to around 9% – something the Bank of Zambia actually delivered.

The UPND were affirmative in our belief, that these measures could have gone a long way towards aiding our ailing economy through this incredibly difficult time; and Denny Kalyalya would not have lost his job.

BUT, President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF), in their predictable nonsensical fashion, announced a K10bn or around $560m of a “stimulus” package to help SMEs through the tumultuous COVID19 times.

This was K10bn which was meant to be printed by BoZ and given out to PF operatives in the name of “suppliers'” payments, effectively bankrolling the Patriotic Front political establishment. Remember, all major government supply contracts are currently held by PF cadres and their mafia friends in the private sector.

But since the announcement was made, and up to date, only K1bn or 10% of this stimulus package is said to have been “disbursed.”

It is infact for this very reason that the former Bank of Zambia governor – Denny Kalyalya was fired.

The question no one is asking is this: where was Denny and BoZ going to get K10bn to disburse to facilitate this “stimulus” package?

The problem with the PF and its entire leadership is that they are used and addicted to money that just materialises out of nothing. The kind of easy money where they have never had to lift a finger to generate, proceeds of criminal wrongdoing anchored on zero productivity.

The PF regime actually think that BoZ should be printing money to support their reckless exuberance around public spending.

Here is what Christopher Nvunga will have to do: either print the money the PF are after or break all central banking regulations and bring those foreign reserves to much less than $1bn.

Kalyalya did all he could. The PF were even lucky to get the K1bn of printed cash otherwise no central bank governor, especially not in an economy the size of Zambia with zero productivity, should ever have to print money for political reasons.

Previous articleCourt Summons ACC Acting DG for tempering with Witness
Next articleChief Chiwala Calls On Companies In His Chiefdom To Plough Back To Communities

3 COMMENTS

  1. Anthony, you are spot on; i can’t add anything! The Maria’s are having a field day without shame. Lungu is reckless jackal and so is his entire PF team. The docility of Zambians is costing our nation dearly.

  2. UPND

    Just leave these lawless gang lead by lungu to continue destroying the country…..there will come a time when even those police military equipment ordered by lungu will not work.

    Just encourage your members to wear green and go and chew that money….

  3. “The kind of easy money where they have never had to lift a finger to generate, proceeds of criminal wrongdoing anchored on zero productivity.”

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

Chief Chiwala Calls On Companies In His Chiefdom To Plough Back To Communities

Senior Chief Chiwala has told companies in his Chiefdom to ploughing back to communities as their cooperate social responsbility. Senior...
Read more
Columns

Where was the K10 Billion Stimulus Going to come from

Chief Editor - 3
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member. On the issue of stimulating the economy through the COVID19 period, the United Party for National Development (UPND) and...
Read more
Headlines

Court Summons ACC Acting DG for tempering with Witness

Chief Editor - 5
The Lusaka magistrate court has subpoenaed the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) acting director general Rosemary Kuzwayo after Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s lawyers applied that she...
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Let’s Talk Music with Zambian Electronic and Experimental Music Producer She Spells Doom

staff - 0
She Spells Doom a Zambian Electronic and Experimental Music Producer shares on Creativity and connecting with kindred spirits. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dP1HSpBPnZo
Read more
Headlines

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Reprimands Tito over BoZ Governor comments

Chief Editor - 30
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has reprimanded the Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Zambia’s Fight Against Corruption Must Not Be Politicised

Columns Chief Editor - 28
By Antonio Mwanza From that February day, in 2003 when President Levy Mwanawasa went to Parliament and slapped President Chiluba with 168 charges of corruption,...
Read more

Presidential Empowerment Fund is APEX of Grand Corruption

Columns Chief Editor - 11
By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member. This is a call to all citizens loyal to the Republic of Zambia to stop, think and ask...
Read more

Leadership Matters: Remembering Levy Mwanawasa

Columns Chief Editor - 23
By Sishuwa Sishuwa On 19 August 2008, Levy Patrick Mwanawasa, the third President of Zambia, died in a French hospital after reportedly suffering a stroke....
Read more

ACC DG in Contempt of Court: Who will watch the Watchman?

Columns Chief Editor - 40
By Isaac Mwanza Introduction In the last few weeks, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has come under spotlight, with some sections of society calling for its disbandment...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.