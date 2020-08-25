Zambian Hip-Hop artist, Chanda Mbao, seems to be growing a reputation for collecting international accolades as part of the Zambian Hip-Hop movement, via his base of Lusaka. Less than two months after being featured in the Nigerian press and gaining a number 1 position on Trace Africa’s Hip-Hop chart for his recent collaboration with Skales, Jay Rox and Scott, Chanda Mbao has now been recognized by major streaming company, Audiomack.

Audiomack as a company has seen a rapid ascent to the top of free streaming segment of the market, a spot previously occupied by Swedish company Soundcloud. On the African continent, Audiomack has been a very valuable partner in the rise of Afrobeat, working with local tastemakers and setting up shop on the continent to identify and promote local African talent through their Audiomack Africa offices.

One of the company’s primary avenues of identifying and celebrating talent is through ‘playlisting’ which has become the modern version of international radio play in this new streaming era. Just last year, we reported how Chanda had been playlisted by the largest streaming service in the world, Spotify, and now he has been afforded the same recognition by Audiomack through their official ‘Afro Hip-Hop’ playlist where Chanda Mbao currently has the only Zambian song placed on the playlist alongside names such as Burna Boy, Nasty C, Sarkodie and others. The song selected for playlisting is Chanda Mbao’s single ‘OK’ which was produced by Zambian producer Magician and AmoBeatz. Chanda’s most recent release ‘The Final Wave’ was also recognized by Apple Music through their ‘African Hop-Hop’ and ‘The New Africa’ playlists.

We like to see our Zambian talent recognized, across all genres, and hope to see all our acts continue to make such strides, bringing attention to the Zambian music industry. Let’s continue to support Zambian, especially on digital platforms!

