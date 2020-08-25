The government has sent a message of sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga who died at the University Teaching Hospital at 18:30 hours yesterday.

Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya said the late Dr. Mulenga was a highly committed medical practitioner who worked with the ministry of health for the last two months and showed her diligence and dedication.

“Allow me today to express my sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga our 23-year-old intern who died last evening. The young lady had suffered from some headaches and had been unwell for more than a week and succumbed yesterday 18:30.

Dr. Mulenga was a highly committed medical practitioner who worked with the ministry of health for the last two months and showed her diligence and dedication to duty in a short period of time. Today we express deep sympathies to the family and the dark cloud covers the health sector as we have lost a gallant young fighter.” Said Dr. Chilufya.

He said investigations conducted thus far have not confirmed if her death was COVID-19 related

“The investigations we have done so far have not yet confirmed that the death was COVID related but so far what we have picked are comorbidities and these comorbidities have been investigated thoroughly and noted may her soul rest in peace.” The Minister added.

The country has recorded 137 new COVID cases out of 651 tests conducted in the last 24 hours bringing the cumulative number of cases to 11,345.

2 deaths have occurred while 192 people have recovered from the pandemic.