Tuesday, August 25, 2020
Headlines
Updated:

IMF raises concerns over Governor Kalyalya sacking

By Chief Editor
IMF raises concerns over Governor Kalyalya sacking
The International Monetary Fund says it has noted the change in leadership made at the Bank of Zambia over the weekend.

IMF Media Relations Officer Lucie Mboto Fouda says that it is imperative that central banks’ operational independence and credibility is maintained, particularly at this critical time when economic stability is threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Fouda says without credible institutions and sound policies, sustained economic growth and much needed improvements in living standards will not be possible.

Below is the full statement from the IMF

IMF Statement on Zambia

August 24, 2020

Washington, DC: “In response to media inquiry regarding the recently announced change in leadership at the central bank of Zambia, an IMF spokesman made the following statement:

“We note the change in leadership announced over the weekend at the Bank of Zambia before the end of the previous Governor’s mandate.

“The macroeconomic stability that most developing countries have enjoyed in recent years has greatly relied on the much-improved effectiveness and increased independence of central banks. It is imperative that central banks’ operational independence and credibility is maintained, particularly at this critical time when economic stability is threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without credible institutions and sound policies, sustained economic growth and much needed improvements in living standards will not be possible.”

IMF Communications Department

MEDIA RELATIONS

PRESS OFFICER: Lucie Mboto Fouda

Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: [email protected]
