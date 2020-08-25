9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, August 25, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in all the 5 provinces under phase one.

Speaking during the NRC issuance weekly update in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that out of the 5 provinces under phase one, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces have recorded the highest numbers of registered persons so far.

He said that Copperbelt has registered a total of 79,111 while Luapula has registered 74,989 and Northern has registered 78,370 eligible Zambians.

“During my last briefing i stated that we had issued for the first registrationand replacements a grand total of 169,370 national registration cards in the five provinces currently under phase one” Hon Kampyongo recounted.

Hon Kampyongo said that Eastern and Northwestern Provinces have so far recorded the lowest numbers of eligible citizens registered with Eastern registering 56,768 while Northwestern registered 42,234 Zambians.

“As you may know the exercise is still ongoing even as we intensify preparations for phase two of the mobile registration exercise which kicks off on the 1st of September 2020 in Southern, Western, Central, Muchinga and Lusaka Provinces respectively”Hon Kampyongo said.

And Hon Kampyongo has urged all eligible person who are living in the provinces that are in the first phase to take advantage of the exercise.

Previous articleMMD will take Part in By-Elections, Nakachinda will one day be sent to Prison

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Over 300,000 Zambian citizens get their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Exercise-Kampyongo

GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of...
Read more
Columns

MMD will take Part in By-Elections, Nakachinda will one day be sent to Prison

Chief Editor - 0
By Hon Elizabeth Chitika National Secretary Members of the Press, We have invited you here in order to set the record about our party straight. I...
Read more
Headlines

IMF raises concerns over Governor Kalyalya sacking

Chief Editor - 1
The International Monetary Fund says it has noted the change in leadership made at the Bank of Zambia over the weekend. IMF Media Relations Officer...
Read more
Feature Sports

MONDAY PRO’S HIT LIST

sports - 0
Here is a wrap of selected performances over the weekend by our foreign-based stars. =RUSSIA Brothers Evans and Klings Kangwa started for fourth from bottom Arsenal...
Read more
General News

President Lungu has continued to be a strong advocate for the diaspora

Chief Editor - 26
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says President Edgar Lungu has given people in the diaspora...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu has continued to be a strong advocate for the diaspora

General News Chief Editor - 26
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary for International Relations and Cooperation Ambassador Chalwe Lombe says President Edgar Lungu has given people in the diaspora...
Read more

Jay Jay Banda suspended from position with immediate effect

General News Chief Editor - 23
PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has suspended Provincial Youth Chairperson for Eastern Province Jay Jay Banda from his position with immediate effect following his...
Read more

Zambia Statistics leaks confidential information on their sites

General News editor - 7
Dear Sir, I cannot stay silent about the massive injustice to which thousands of Zambians are subjected, and which I came to know by accident....
Read more

It’s Unacceptable for Kitwe Central Hospital Management to Allow Rats in Patients Wards-Health Minister

General News Chief Editor - 41
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has conducted an impromptu spot-check on Kitwe Central Hospital to establish what triggered uncontrolled rodents in a video that...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.