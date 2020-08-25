GOVERNMENT has announced that 331,472 Zambian citizens have so far acquired their NRCs in the ongoing Mobile Issuance of National Registration Cards exercise in all the 5 provinces under phase one.

Speaking during the NRC issuance weekly update in Lusaka today, Home Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo said that out of the 5 provinces under phase one, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces have recorded the highest numbers of registered persons so far.

He said that Copperbelt has registered a total of 79,111 while Luapula has registered 74,989 and Northern has registered 78,370 eligible Zambians.

“During my last briefing i stated that we had issued for the first registrationand replacements a grand total of 169,370 national registration cards in the five provinces currently under phase one” Hon Kampyongo recounted.

Hon Kampyongo said that Eastern and Northwestern Provinces have so far recorded the lowest numbers of eligible citizens registered with Eastern registering 56,768 while Northwestern registered 42,234 Zambians.

“As you may know the exercise is still ongoing even as we intensify preparations for phase two of the mobile registration exercise which kicks off on the 1st of September 2020 in Southern, Western, Central, Muchinga and Lusaka Provinces respectively”Hon Kampyongo said.

And Hon Kampyongo has urged all eligible person who are living in the provinces that are in the first phase to take advantage of the exercise.