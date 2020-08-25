President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a four-day working visit.

Addressing the media in Mansa today, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa disclosed that while in the province the Head of State is expected to visit six districts namely Lunga, Samfya, Nchelenge, Chienge, Chipili and Mwense.

Mr. Chilangwa said the President is scheduled to commission Musonda Hydro Power Station in Mwense district.

He discloses that the President is also expected to launch The Citizen Entrepreneur Development fund in Nchelenge district, which is aimed at empowering people in the Province.

The Minister further says the Head of State will also visit flood victims in Lunga district.