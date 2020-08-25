President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a four-day working visit.
Addressing the media in Mansa today, Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa disclosed that while in the province the Head of State is expected to visit six districts namely Lunga, Samfya, Nchelenge, Chienge, Chipili and Mwense.
Mr. Chilangwa said the President is scheduled to commission Musonda Hydro Power Station in Mwense district.
He discloses that the President is also expected to launch The Citizen Entrepreneur Development fund in Nchelenge district, which is aimed at empowering people in the Province.
The Minister further says the Head of State will also visit flood victims in Lunga district.
He has started campaigning again without shame…until another MP dies will he sit down
His Excellency has gone to campaign rather than work visit. We’re not *****s
Great stuff my hard working boss and president. While our friends in opposition continue criticising you, you are busy working for the people. When you win election they will wonder why you won. Such is life