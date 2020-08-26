Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no Bill before the National Assembly or at the Ministry that was drafted by South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni on procedures for appointing Bank of Zambia Governor.

This is contrary to assertions made by Mr. Mboweni on the dismal of Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya.

Mr. Lubinda says what is before the ministry is a proposal from the ministry of finance to repeal and replace the bank of Zambia Act cap 360 of the laws of Zambia

He has since challenged Mr. Mboweni to name the law that he claims to have drafted on behalf of Zambia.

He says article 214 of the constitution of Zambia, Cleary states that a Zambian with specialized training shall be appointed as Bank of Zambia Governor.

Mr. Lubinda further says section 10 of the Bank of Zambia Act which is subject to section 15 provides that the President may appoint for a period not exceeding Five years a person with recognized professional qualifications as the Bank of Zambia Governor.

Has has since declared that from the constitution and Bank of Zambia Act number 43 of 1996 the appointment of the Governor is vested in the President who also has the power to remove.