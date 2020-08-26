9.5 C
South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni does not Make Laws for Zambia-Lubinda

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says there is no Bill before the National Assembly or at the Ministry that was drafted by South Africa’s Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni on procedures for appointing Bank of Zambia Governor.

This is contrary to assertions made by Mr. Mboweni on the dismal of Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya.

Mr. Lubinda says what is before the ministry is a proposal from the ministry of finance to repeal and replace the bank of Zambia Act cap 360 of the laws of Zambia

He has since challenged Mr. Mboweni to name the law that he claims to have drafted on behalf of Zambia.

He says article 214 of the constitution of Zambia, Cleary states that a Zambian with specialized training shall be appointed as Bank of Zambia Governor.

Mr. Lubinda further says section 10 of the Bank of Zambia Act which is subject to section 15 provides that the President may appoint for a period not exceeding Five years a person with recognized professional qualifications as the Bank of Zambia Governor.

Has has since declared that from the constitution and Bank of Zambia Act number 43 of 1996 the appointment of the Governor is vested in the President who also has the power to remove.

  1. Couldn’t have said it better brother lubinda. The upnd and diasporan upnd supporters suffer from inferiority complex such that they see nothing wrong with being disrespected by a foreigner over their internal issues. When my brother was appointed to the ministry of finance, no one raised issues. Today he is appointed as governor you want to say ny0 ny0. To hell.

    “The Kaizar Zulu school of political science” coming soon. REMODELING THE PRIVATE SECTOR AMID THE NOVEL COVID-19. Just letting my haters knows in advance so that they don’t get heart attack when the school is open.

