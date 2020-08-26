9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
The Rats Problem at Kitwe Teaching Hospital is a Policy-Failure Issue Not Doctors Problems- Sinkamba

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has come to the defense of management at Kitwe Teaching Hospital charging that Dr. Chitalu Chilufya missed the point when he directed that management at the hospital should be disciplined for rats that have infested some wards. Mr. Sinkamba said that the vector and rodent problem at the hospital is a policy-failure issue that is purely the responsibility of the minister and not the doctors.

“I am very much aware of this problem. In fact, as the Green Party, we did offer in 2016, to work with a well-known rodent eradication company in Kitwe to try and sort out the rodent problem but failed to do so because of politics. Some people within the ministry viewed our offer as campaign gimmick when in fact not.

“The problem of vectors and rodents at Kitwe Teaching Hospital, and elsewhere, is an actually a policy issue. And all sectoral policies are the responsibility of the sector minister. When there is policy-failure in a particular ministry that is not the problem of management, but the minister,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

Mr. Sinkamba said that in order to reduce vector and rodent nuisance, including transmitted diseases to a level where they cease to become a public health problem, Government should develop a public environmental health policy through which relevant institutions promote and research into the integrated physical, chemical and biological vector and rodent control methods.

“Those rodents at Kitwe Teaching Hospital are alleged to have developed resistance against certain rodenticides. It is the responsibility of the Government to work in close cooperation with the research institutions and monitor and recommend interventions to address the reported rodenticide resistance.

“Furthermore, Government should ensure that control measures employed at various levels are environmentally friendly to promote and preserve lives not only of persons but flora and fauna as well.

“In addition, Government should periodically review and reinforce the national public health laws with a view to enacting legislation that provides the legal framework for the development of surveillance and control activities against vectors and rodents.

“And most importantly, Government should provide adequate resources for vector and rodent control to local authorities as this is a local authorities key responsibility not hospital management responsibility,” he added.

Mr. Sinkamba said due to policy-failure, since 1998, Kitwe residents on the bed-side of their relatives in Mkushi and other wards, have always complained of the infestation of rats at the hospital and have on several occasions called for measures to eradicate the rodents which have been extremely disturbing to both the patients and those on the bed side. He added that sometimes families have reported the rodents having feasted on dead bodies but successive governments have failed to address the problem.

“The rats that have colonized the basement of the hospital have been an eyesore to patients as they have always been seen moving freely in the wards. Successive ministers of health, including Dr. Chilufya himself, have known this problem. It is neither new nor is it a secret. It has been reported several times in the print media. The only difference now is that the report was visually aided through the viral video recording. Otherwise, this is a problem that is well known by Dr. Chilufya. As far as we are concerned, he was merely playing to the gallery when he issued threats to discipline senior management,” Mr. Sinkamba said.

On the reported threats to hospital management, Mr. Sinkamba stated that leaders privileged to exercise power should not use their positions to as scapegoat for own failures or failures of policies.

“When you are privileged as a leader to wield power, apply that power judiciously and justly. Do not unduly jeopardize the professional standing of juniors under your charge for political expedience,” he said.

Mr. Sinkamba said that Dr. Chilufya must put himself in the shoes of those fellow professionals at Kitwe Teaching Hospital. He said Dr. Chilufya should take a leaf from President Lungu who did not take action against him when corruption charges were leveled him. Rather the President let the due process take its course.

“But instead of emulating the spirit of President Lungu, Dr. chilufya publicly tried and found Kitwe Teaching Hospital management guilty without any hearing at all. This approach is repugnant and must be curtailed forthwith. He should have let the due process take its course whereby hospital management should have been given a hearing on the rodents.

“Most importantly, the right thing Dr. Chitalu should do is to critically address the problem from a policy point of view. First of all, there is need for him to develop an environmental health policy that addresses, among other issues vectors and rodents in public and private institutions.

“Secondly, he should ensure that as the Minister of Finance prepares the public health sector budget for 2021, he should set aside adequate resources for local authorities for vector and rodent control. In the last two decades, the only budget set aside for local government in terms of environmental health is for malaria control. Nothing is set aside for rodent control. This is genesis of the problem at Kitwe Teaching Hospital and elsewhere in the country,” Mr. Sinkamba explained.

“Let our doctors focus on treating patients. And we should let the local government through the Councils to focus of mosquito, rodent and rabies control. Overburdening our doctors with these responsibilities does not make any sense at all especially in this country where the patient-doctor ration is 10,000 to 1.

“I hope President Lungu will not allow Dr. Chilufya to terrorize and frustrate hard working doctors at Kitwe Teaching Hospital who are merely victims of policy-failure. We lost a lot of doctors at Kitwe Teaching Hospital, and elsewhere in the country between 1998-2000 due to policy-failure frustrations. We shudder to see a repeat of the same mistake. It takes a lot of resources and dedication to produce a doctor. We should not frustrate them on account of policy-failure. It is not their job to formulate policy and allocate financial resources for policy implementation,” he said.

