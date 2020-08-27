The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his role as CiSCA Chairperson some months ago.

In a media statement in response to revelation that Bishop Mambo was a member of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), CiSca said that they had delayed in making the announcement of the development and fill the chairmanship position because of the death of Bishop Mambo’s mother.

CiSCA further said that the organisation is and will remain is and will remain non-partisan while recognizing and respecting the right of everyone to support and vote for a political party of their choice.

CiSCA Press Statement for Immediate Release

Lusaka, 27th August 2020: The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) wishes to inform the public that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his role as CiSCA Chairperson some months ago. The delay by CiSCA to announce this development and fill this position was as a result of the demise of Bishop Mambo’s mother, MHSRIP.

CiSCA is and will remain non-partisan while recognising and respecting the right of everyone to support and vote for a political party of their choice. We are not an appendage of any political party but we will not stop anyone from associating with a political party of their choice. As a matter of policy, anyone who becomes overtly partisan must disassociate and Bishop Mambo did just that.

Since Bishop informed the movement about his stepping aside and until necessary administrative changes are made, all media statements from CiSCA were and will continue to be issued by the CiSCA Vice Chairperson, Judith Mulenga. There is therefore no need for some quarters with logs in their own eyes to be excited about the social media stories linking CiSCA to partisan politics.

CiSCA is a human rights promoting movement which respects and promotes the right to freedom of association and assembly for everyone including its members.

We wish our former Chairperson all the best in his future undertakings.

As CiSCA, we will continue to advocate for people driven constitutionalism, ensuring that the supremacy of the will of the Zambian people, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law are upheld in Zambia. This is not the first, and certainly not the last, time that our movement will make adjustments in its leadership structure. All serious entities with values and principles regularly re-align their leadership. It is only those with no regard for constitutional principles that would insist on having leaders go beyond the limits of their mandate.

Judith Mulenga

CiSCA Vice Chairperson