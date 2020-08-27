9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, August 27, 2020
type here...
Feature Politics
Updated:

Bishop John Mambo Officially Stepped Down as Chairperson for CiSCA

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Feature Politics Bishop John Mambo Officially Stepped Down as Chairperson for CiSCA
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his role as CiSCA Chairperson some months ago.

In a media statement in response to revelation that Bishop Mambo was a member of the opposition United Party for National Development (UPND), CiSca said that they had delayed in making the announcement of the development and fill the chairmanship position because of the death of Bishop Mambo’s mother.

CiSCA further said that the organisation is and will remain is and will remain non-partisan while recognizing and respecting the right of everyone to support and vote for a political party of their choice.

Below is the full statement

CiSCA Press Statement for Immediate Release

Lusaka, 27th August 2020: The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) wishes to inform the public that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his role as CiSCA Chairperson some months ago. The delay by CiSCA to announce this development and fill this position was as a result of the demise of Bishop Mambo’s mother, MHSRIP.

CiSCA is and will remain non-partisan while recognising and respecting the right of everyone to support and vote for a political party of their choice. We are not an appendage of any political party but we will not stop anyone from associating with a political party of their choice. As a matter of policy, anyone who becomes overtly partisan must disassociate and Bishop Mambo did just that.

Since Bishop informed the movement about his stepping aside and until necessary administrative changes are made, all media statements from CiSCA were and will continue to be issued by the CiSCA Vice Chairperson, Judith Mulenga. There is therefore no need for some quarters with logs in their own eyes to be excited about the social media stories linking CiSCA to partisan politics.

CiSCA is a human rights promoting movement which respects and promotes the right to freedom of association and assembly for everyone including its members.

We wish our former Chairperson all the best in his future undertakings.

As CiSCA, we will continue to advocate for people driven constitutionalism, ensuring that the supremacy of the will of the Zambian people, democracy, respect for human rights and the rule of law are upheld in Zambia. This is not the first, and certainly not the last, time that our movement will make adjustments in its leadership structure. All serious entities with values and principles regularly re-align their leadership. It is only those with no regard for constitutional principles that would insist on having leaders go beyond the limits of their mandate.

Judith Mulenga

CiSCA Vice Chairperson

Previous articleFall in Food Prices brings down Zambia’s Inflation for the August Month

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Bishop John Mambo Officially Stepped Down as Chairperson for CiSCA

The Civil society for Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) has said that that Bishop John Mambo officially stepped aside from his...
Read more
Economy

Fall in Food Prices brings down Zambia’s Inflation for the August Month

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia’s annual inflation rate for August has slowed down to 15.5 percent from last month’s 15.8 percent owing to a fall in food prices. Zambia...
Read more
Columns

Implications of Replacing the Bank Of Zambia Governor Amidst the Prevailing Socioeconomic Conditions: Reflections From CSO’s

Chief Editor - 0
Following the press statement issued by the President’s Press Secretary, Isaac Chipampe, announcing the summary dismissal of Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Denny Kalyalya...
Read more
General News

Incarcerated East PF Youth leader Emmanuel Jay Banda hospitalised

Chief Editor - 3
Ruling Patriotic Front Suspended Eastern Province Youth Chairperson, Emmanuel Jay Banda was on Wednesday around 21 hours rushed to Chipata Central Hospital from Namseche...
Read more
Headlines

Mr. Hichilema Should Not Think Zambia is Nothing Without Him-Nawakwi

Chief Editor - 10
Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi has said that United Party for National Development(UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema should should not think...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bishop John Mambo Accused of Being an Opposition UPND Member after Pictures Emerge

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 26
Civil Society Constitution Agenda (CiSCA) Chairperson Bishop John Mambo has been accused of being a politician and bonafide member of the Opposition United...
Read more

CSOs challenging the Challenging the eligibility of President Lungu doing it in bad faith

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 18
The Authentic Advocates for Justice and Democracy has expressed sadness over sentiments coming from some civil society organisations on the eligibility of President Edgar...
Read more

We were having a consultative engagement and discussion, and not forming a pact-Mutati

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 9
Former Finance Minister Felix Mutati has said that he is not in any political pact with Democratic Party leader Harry Kalaba and Lusaka lawyer...
Read more

Political Parties told to adhere to COVID-19 Guidelines in the forth-coming by election

Feature Politics Chief Editor - 10
Patriotic Front-PF Lukashya Constituency by-election Campaign Manager Brian Mundubile has called on political parties that will take part in the forth-coming by election to...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.