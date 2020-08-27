By: Anthony Bwalya
Other than having conveyed my sincere condolences to the Mulenga family through my friend Choolwe Mulenga, I have also sort permission through him, to make reference to his beloved late sister Dr. Abigail Mulenga in my discussion.
Let me mention for the record, that this is not a politicization of Dr. Abigail Mulenga’s death, nor is it an attempt to interfere with the family’s grieving process. Dr. Mulenga gave her life for all of us. She died serving the country and the people she loved very much.
The best way to honour her life is to speak freely about the system she served. The same system that failed her.
Even when the system failed to pay her salary for Two (2) months, she continued to work diligently and with dedication. She is not the only one.
Yet in her final moments of need, the system failed her. We all failed her.
Because what Dr. Mulenga went through in her final moments of life, is precisely what thousands of ordinary people go through on an everyday basis – crying out to a system that has no regard for the suffering of ordinary people.
When Dr. Mulenga needed painkillers the most, the hospital could not provide her with painkillers. When Dr. Mulenga needed a physician the most, when she was unable to help herself, the family had to beg for a physician to see her.
As we continue to have this difficult but necessary discussion, there are millions of Zambians who need life-saving medical assistance but the system just cannot help them.
Abigail died begging for her life.
My own father, even after his life had deteriorated, the system could not give him critical pain management drugs to make him comfortable in his final moments. He too, like many ordinary people, died begging for his life.
But when all of this is going on, we have the system acquitting a health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya of corruption charges, a man who has always insisted that the public healthcare system works.
According to indictment records by the Anti Corruption Commission, Dr. Chilufya earned a whooping close to $700,000 (taking into account forex flactuations) on public sector payroll between 2013 and 2020. This is $100,000 per year ( or nearly $9,000 per month) on public sector payroll, the same payroll that was unable to pay Abigail her SMALL monthly salary for TWO months.
As we speak, Vice President Inonge Wina has been allowed to divert critical personnel from our public health institutions so that she can have her COVID19 situation monitored from home 24/7. This is when the country has seen a surge of COVID19 related BIDs of up to 500 per week! This is not a coincidence. It means our public healthcare system is failing and has no capacity to help ordinary people.
It is barely a month when Dr. Chilufya and the Ministry of Health came under scrutiny for having awarded a NON EXISTENT company a $17m tender to supply of kits, and today we hear that Cipla Uganda, biggest pharma in Uganda has suspended the export of life saving drugs to Zambia, among them ARVs, ACTs and Hepatitis medicines due to $12m of outstanding invoices.
Do not even mention the rats roaming the corridors of Kitwe Teaching Hospital because the real rats are walking the corridors of power undisturbed and protected.
Dr. Chilufya needs to resign from his position as health Minister because this is the man who has become incredibly wealthy at the expense of all of us, while presiding over a public health system that only works for people like Madam Inonge Wina, while failing hard working servants of the people like Dr. Abigail Mulenga.
I don’t see any sense of linking the acquital of Dr Chilufya to the death of that lady. If that is the permission u got from the family to make this link, it’s unfortunate the family would go this path. If Dr. Chilufya earned his money legitimately, which you acknowledge, why should that be a problem. All civil servants who start work don’t earn the salaries immediately they are employed. Not even that Chilufya earned his first two to three salaries moment he was employed. It accumulate. UPND must stop this no sense of using death for political mileage
Indeed it’s an insult to the rest of the masses. God could have took Lusambo, Chitotela or even KZ but instead he took a young Doctor who could have helped her fellow suffering citizens.
Surely, this is what the family to the deceased doctor gave my UPND colleague permission to write about? I think ite disrespectful in her death. No matter how much we hate dr Chilufya, his allegers failed to make a case against him
Dr. Chilufyas acquittal has nothing to do with the death of that doctor. If that is what the family is telling UPND, that is totally wrong and not being fair to the deceased doctor and her memories. The failure by Prosecution to prove the allegations was seen from beginning
Personally disappointed with the family for agreeing to have their daughter used by the UPND for such politics against opponents
Choolwe Mulenga is that how you wanted your sisters death to he used for political battles UPND has with the PF? hell no, that’s very inappropriate. Your sister may not have gotten her salary for two months but what could be the reason? Was Dr. Chilufya also in that hospital where her fellow doctor’s failed to attend to her? What was the relation of your sister with her fellow doctors and nurses that they failed to attend to her quickly? Too many questions to ask
I agree. The attitude of the late Doctor to her friends at the hospital is what could have betrayed her and not the Minister’s acquittal.