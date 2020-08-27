Following the press statement issued by the President’s Press Secretary, Isaac Chipampe, announcing the summary dismissal of Bank of Zambia Governor, Dr. Denny Kalyalya and the subsequent replacement by Mr Christopher Mvunga, we as the Civil Society Organisations wish to highlight the actual and potential economic implications such ad hoc change may set in motion given the nature of the prevailing economic conditions but also to provide sound advice on relief measures.

The Central Bank of any country is a crucial institution charged with the primary responsibility of promoting macroeconomic stability, partly as a signal of stability to global investors and financiers, and also as a vital ingredient in the economic growth equation. Thus, any changes in administration and operation of the Central Bank has the potential to send far-reaching ripples across and beyond an economy, signalling either a radical shift in economic management or strengthening of efforts on current trajectory.

Therefore, when the top-most boss of the Central Bank, the Governor, is summarily removed, there are serious concerns that are normally raised, which include: loss of confidence in the economic management of the economy resulting in low levels of investment and scepticism from international financial institutions concerning the integrity and autonomy of the monetary authority; short-term impact on financial markets including the foreign exchange market, often leading to volatility in the exchange rate and interest rates matched with rising general prices.

In view of these fears, the CSO community anticipates a negative response from the financial markets given the uncertainties associated with the decision. The exchange rate, which by 14:25 PM, Monday 24th August, had already depreciated by 0.7% to a record low of K19.20 per US dollar, is expected to continue to plunge, raising the costs of crucial imports and subsequently placing further upward pressure on already rising prices, in addition to raising foreign-currency-denominated liabilities such as debt repayment obligations. As of Monday 24th August, the yield on the nation’s $1 billion Eurobond due in 2024 had already edged up by 190 basis points to 30.34%, the biggest jump since April. Zambia’s current high debt levels have already substantially compromised Government’s ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced social spending has adversely affected the poor and vulnerable in the society.

Furthermore, resulting from anticipated loss of confidence in economic management, a reduction in foreign exchange in-flows may be imminent which in turn might impact adversely upon the stock of national reserves. In reality, such a turn of events is likely to compromise Zambia’s chances of accessing the eagerly awaited bail-out package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Given the prevailing economic conditions exacerbated both by increasing debt repayments and the COVID-19 crisis, from the monetary side, the Bank of Zambia has already set in motion a series of credible measures such as provision of the K10 billion stimulus package as well as reduction of the monetary policy rate. Hence it is our hope that the fiscal side complements these efforts by putting in place measures aimed at fiscal consolidation in order to restore macroeconomic stability. Specifically, we would like to encourage the incoming Governor to insulate the stimulus package from being used for political expediency as this may deeply undermine the intended purpose of the facility and potentially plunge the economy into a deeper economic crisis.

Indeed, given the grim nature of economic forecasts, expecting a contraction of over 4% in GDP, it is our strong recommendation that the incoming Governor avoids a radical shift in terms of overall policy direction as this has the potential to exacerbate the effects of the implications highlighted above. In noting that the outgoing Governor was consistent in calling for fiscal discipline and other fiscal strategies seeking to reduce the fiscal deficits, we implore the incoming Governor to speak the same language, placing a premium on macroeconomic stability as this will send the right signals to the international community.

CSOs would like to urge Government to resist the temptation of printing money in its endeavour to meet increasing budget deficits, a move of this kind would increase inflation in the short term and hurt the economy in the long run.

Joint Statement by:

Action Aid Zambia

Centre for Trade Police and Development

Consumer and Unity Trust Society

Zambia Council for Social Development

Transparency International Zambia

Oxfam Zambia

Alliance for Community Action-ACA

Pamela Chisanga- Development Activist

Civil Society for Poverty Reduction- CSPR

Caritas Zambia