The Small Scale Miners Association of Zambia has backed Government’s plan to acquire more shares in Mopani Copper Mines.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa on Tuesday announced that ZCCM-IH has submitted an expression of interest to acquire additional shares in Mopani.

The Government through ZCCM-IH currently holds 10 % shares in Mopani, a firm owned by Swiss metal giant Glencore.

“We have always said that the Government should have more shares in mining companies for the people of Zambia to benefit more from minerals such as copper,” association spokesperson Samson Chimba Mpembwe said.

“The Government will have more authority in the running of mines when it has more shares. We believe that the Zambian Government is capable of running mines and enable the country to benefit more from its rich minerals,” Mr Mpembwe added.

Mopani has been threatening to place its Mufulira and Kitwe plants on care and maintenance – a temporary production halt during which a mine site is maintained.