Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Ephraim Chibwe has died.

Mr. Chibwe, 87, died on Thursday afternoon at his home in Lusaka after an illness.

Mr. Chibwe served in the first cabinet of President Frederick Chiluba in 1991 as Minister of Works and Supply.

Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of Mr. Chibwe, describing him as a champion of democracy, having contributed to the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1991.

Dr. Miti says the President mourns with the bereaved family and has extended his sincere condolences on the sad loss of the former Cabinet Minister.

He said the Cabinet will release a detailed funeral programme once burial arrangements have been finalised in consultation with the bereaved family.