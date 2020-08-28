Former Cabinet Minister in the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Government, Ephraim Chibwe has died.
Mr. Chibwe, 87, died on Thursday afternoon at his home in Lusaka after an illness.
Mr. Chibwe served in the first cabinet of President Frederick Chiluba in 1991 as Minister of Works and Supply.
Secretary to the Cabinet, Simon Miti has disclosed that President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the death of Mr. Chibwe, describing him as a champion of democracy, having contributed to the reintroduction of multiparty politics in 1991.
Dr. Miti says the President mourns with the bereaved family and has extended his sincere condolences on the sad loss of the former Cabinet Minister.
He said the Cabinet will release a detailed funeral programme once burial arrangements have been finalised in consultation with the bereaved family.
Chibwe was one hell of a stinking thief, both Chiluba and KK fired him for stealing. You bet the stinking thief is in hell now, frying like crazy!
You see Nawakwi…. They start dying from heart attacks. Ephraim Chibwe was in charge of the government assets like houses during privatization.
Nawakwi, let the MMD ministers rest in their retirements, stop scaring them that they will be arrested together with HH. That big house you are accusing HH to have stolen was in hand of Minister of Works. You see now Ba Ephraim just died…. Go at that funeral home and they will tell you that the house was from privatization.
Be careful Nawakwi.
Another day of national mourning. When are we going to stop this nonsense. What would happen if we had all these former ministers dying one after another every week?
WE EXPRESS OUR CONDOLESCENCES TO LEARN THE DEATH OF MR CHIBWE, OUR FIRST TAX COMMISSIONER, ALSO OWNER OF EC MILLING
AND OUR MINISTER OF SUPPLY IN MMD.
LET US CELEBRATE PEOPLES CONTRIBUTION TO UR COUNTRY.
WHEN A WOMAN WAS BROUGHT TO JESUS ON THE SUBJECT OF ADULTERY JESUS RETORTED THAT THOSE HAD NOT SINNED SHOULD THROW THE STONE. ALL LEFT AND THE WOMAN WAS LEFT ALONE
MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE