Dear Editor,

1. MINISTER’S ROLE IN PRIVATIZATION

Nawakwi as former minister finance minister and an elected MP, was sufficiently empowered by the Privatization Act to select companies, approve valuations, negotiate prices and sign the sales agreements. To this day she is morally, legally, constitutionally and logically responsible for every decision that she made, because Nawakwi and Cabinet had the final say and authority on every single deal be it property or company sale.

2. HH’S ROLE AS CONSULTANT

The role of a valuation consultant was to provide government with information on financial performance, position and value of companies, to help them make a decision. After valuation ZPA would then decide whether to sale or hold, liquidate or recapitalize, concession or give to management. The decision to sale was made by Minister and recommended to Cabinet. That is how powerful she was. After the decision to sale, everything now depended on the competitive bidding process that was open to the whole world. It is a tall order for a valuer to manipulate an open and competitive tender process involving companies from across the world.

Next time Nawakwi comes on radio, out of respect, she should take responsibility for her decisions. Zambians gave her a great privilege and she should be respectful in return by explaining her actions and not passing the blame.

Stop taking Zambians for a ride we know what happened!

Concerned Zambian