Dear Editor,
1. MINISTER’S ROLE IN PRIVATIZATION
Nawakwi as former minister finance minister and an elected MP, was sufficiently empowered by the Privatization Act to select companies, approve valuations, negotiate prices and sign the sales agreements. To this day she is morally, legally, constitutionally and logically responsible for every decision that she made, because Nawakwi and Cabinet had the final say and authority on every single deal be it property or company sale.
2. HH’S ROLE AS CONSULTANT
The role of a valuation consultant was to provide government with information on financial performance, position and value of companies, to help them make a decision. After valuation ZPA would then decide whether to sale or hold, liquidate or recapitalize, concession or give to management. The decision to sale was made by Minister and recommended to Cabinet. That is how powerful she was. After the decision to sale, everything now depended on the competitive bidding process that was open to the whole world. It is a tall order for a valuer to manipulate an open and competitive tender process involving companies from across the world.
Next time Nawakwi comes on radio, out of respect, she should take responsibility for her decisions. Zambians gave her a great privilege and she should be respectful in return by explaining her actions and not passing the blame.
Stop taking Zambians for a ride we know what happened!
Concerned Zambian
Hh is trying to be clever by saying all he did was value the assets. What we are saying is that it stinks of corruption when those Same assets are then owned by hh and his friends. We know he got kickbacks. Ok he claims he valued the companies at a certain price but then government sold them cheaply. Why does he not provide evidence of each valuation against the selling price for all assets he dealt with. Let him prove to us he didn’t get an unfair advantage. Until then nikawolala fye. Ukutumpa kwa hh
If he was that powerful to sell mines single handly , dribbling the entire government then that’s the man I want to be my president. We need such kind of intelligent people
Kaizar my young brother be wise , look the PF that we voted
for now , as the MMD have the responsibility
and is accounable to all decisions that take today in Government
and also including how they use the consultants advise .
So look today some where iam over 300women and youth came to regsier
for the so called free money could not even observe social distancing
,so Nawakwi has no morale right to shift responsibility to what
she did wrong as Minister and her Government then , just like Lungu
will not run away from all these issues and in zambia we only vote for one
person twice and next its HH or any other better .
Look at what my Paramount Chief Mpezeni said those are the awrning sho,
as he did to RB and supported sata ,wait and see
Kaizer Zulu, ask Edgar Lungu about the process, he also participated in the sale of Cold Storage Zambia. Did he get kickbacks? Bakapoli!
Nawakwi lost more elections than HH.
Nawakwi should not be fighting HH, they look like they can make good $ex partiners. Imagine HH spend a night in bed with Nawakwi, they will not sleep, they have a lot to talk about. Don’t fight, make love.
Who is writing this letter? Why not meet Nawakwi at the Radio Station?
If the ACC doesn’t move to investigate the Great Mwene Mutapa then it’s better to repeal the Act under which they were established. The question is simple: Can you explain how you became so rich overnight? MDP leader Chama Chakomboka wanted the nation to ask such questions but no one took him seriously
Edith Nawakwi was too young and inexperienced to serve as finance minister of the Republic of Zambia at the time. Because she had no high-level interractions during her civil service hrs, heading the finance ministry was just too much. Her experience in government was whn the country was quite closed from the outside world. It was evident from the emotion in her communications whenever she faced criticism. If she was to go back to that ministry now, she would not make the childish mistake she made of taking international wheeler dealers such as the Israeli crook she got Zambia involved with.
…to sell…or…to sale… Just what’s happened to the school system?
Unfortunately politics doesn’t allow us to think beyond our political inclinations so we are easily deceived. Bokani Soko, is young and doesn’t hold any government portfolio but he walked away with over $30 million dollars profit from the fire tenders.
Over pricing of procurement contracts and sharing the spoils is no different to under valuing of assets for sale and sharing ownership afterwards. Just look at who was in charge of the privatization agency and what business interests he shares with HH and look at Bokani Soko and what business interests he shares with some of the people in charge of the fire tenders and other contracts. How the loot is shared is the clever part that makes sure it becomes near impossible to link them to the original deeds
Ni same Whatsapp group. They all know how they have legally beat the system and have the balls to ask us to take them to court if we have evidence as if that makes them any clean. Something can be done legally but be morally bankrupt, case ya Whatsapp group iyi.
Sir
Your questions can be answered by any govt because records must be found with the govt. Confirm you didnt find records sir.
They say if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes accepted as truth. Zambians have believed the lies. The truth always comes out.
Now that they are feeling the pressure ,they have to start lying about HH selling the mines and benefiting from the privatisation. True where were they?
I have great respect for this guy. He is a visionary and discplined leader.
Zambians ,lets give someone with a business acumen to run this nation.
UPND has been caught naked and (HH) is undressed. Privatization has caught up with him.
(HH) is going nowhere.
The poverty of journalism in Zambia is demonstrated by the fact that no one is given the right to reply before a publication or airing a program. I even wonder why these people are not sued everyday. Nawakwi made very defamatory statements and accused a citizen of a crime. Why has she said these things today? Where was she when she was lying in the same bed with HH in UDA? These questions should have been put to her, but unfortunately we lack astute interviewers who are able to navigate the interview. They sit NDWII probably admiring her mouth as she speaks.
Edith is not lying she has told her side of the story 1. hh was liquidating lima bank and he bought a house from them 2. He was determining the values of sunhotels he ended up as a share holder and equity partner 3. Before privatisation he had no millions off shore 4. He leased land to graze his cattle and then arm twisted the owners. 5. Who doesnt know that one of his works HN ‘took his life after pressure from hh 6. He has never held any office of note on his cv all he has is managing partner of an audit and accounting firm even though he is not a qualified accountant 7. He has no experience in managing public office 8.There’s no smoke without fire 9. Even as a consultant should you at least be patriotic?
“We were told by advisers, who included the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank that for the next 20 years, Zambian copper would not make a profit. [But, if we privatised] we would be able to access debt relief, and this was a huge carrot in front of us, We had no option,” said then Minister of Finance Edith Nawakwi.#1999
Zambians, how would you rate your former Finance Minister? Does she come out as someone who understands the value of things?
This is why we need someone who understands the value of things like HH to manage National Affairs. It didn’t even take 20 years and those who bought our mines at lower prices than the high prices the valuers had suggested minted big time!
ECL is too quiet on Privatization. What is his side of the story as one of the persons involved in the wholesale of UNIP assets? The only one who can tell us the whole story about how Nawakwi mismanaged Privatization is Francis Kaunda who was the Chairperson of the Privatization Negotiating Team (PNT). If you read his book “Selling the Family Silver” you won’t ignorantly point a finger at HH. In this book, Francis Kaunda explains how the MMD GRZ sold some assets below the Price the Valuers had recommended. For example, you engage Real Estate consultants to value your house and they tell you to sell your house for One Million. Now, because of your desperation, you sell at quarter the recommended price. How do you turn around to blame the consultants? That’s MMD and Nawakwi for you!
All those who were part and parcel of the privatisation of our assets should be asked how they became rich.
Ba Bally…..awe sure balisendapo
she was just screaming HH’s name all throughout the interview..and the Dj who was interviewing her was so dull and wreckless..please can we have qualified people to interview on such vital topics..thanks