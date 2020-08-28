President Edgar Lungu has launched the Citizen Entrepreneur Development Program in Nchelenge District. The program which is an initiative of the Economics Association of Zambia and the African Green Resource is aimed at empowering people with start-up capital so that they can explore resources within their communities.
Speaking during the launch, President Lungu expressed happiness that a big empowerment programme has been taken to rural areas.
He said Luapula has potential in fishing, agriculture and oil exploration, hence the need for citizens to take a lead in exploiting the resources.
President Lungu said it will be easy for government and other partners to come in and help if entrepreneurs take a lead.
He said the Covid 19 pandemic should help Zambians to start producing products locally.
The President said this will help local entrepreneurs to start supplying products to chain stores in the country.
President Lungu said his government wants to uplift the lives of people and will support any empowerment program meant to achieve this objective.
Later, President Lungu inspected fishponds that have been set up not only to increase the fish population in Luapula but also empower families.
The head of state-inspected chickens and farming equipment that will be given as start-up capital to various cooperatives.
Speaking at the same event Economics Association of Zambia President Lubinda Habazoka thanked the people of Luapula for welcoming the entrepreneurship program.
Dr. Habazoka said the program is aimed at empowering 1.2 million entrepreneurs countrywide.
He said the idea is for small scale entrepreneurs to not only produce but also start supplying products to chain stores in the country.
And Luapula Province Minister Nickson Chilangwa thanked President Lungu for supporting various developmental projects in the region.
