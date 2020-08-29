Banned controversial Mufulira-based football administrator Damiano Mutale has opposed the planned resumption of the Provincial Division One leagues.

FAZ this week announced that Provincial Division One football is expected to return to action next month.

In a circular to clubs, Football House stated that teams must test their players before any matches can be played.

In an interview, Mutale, the owner of Damiano Academy, and whois serving a FAZ banned from all football activities, said escalating covid-19 cases in the country will hinder the resumption of lower division football.

“The FAZ spokesperson was saying we have put up measures in place. What measures have they put in place to start the leagues?” Mutale wondered.

“If Super Division teams failed to play the league games what about lower division teams? FAZ should not allow lower division leagues to start,” he said.

“Moreover players are not fit. Players have not been training,” Mutale added.

Meanwhile, Division One play-offs have been tentatively set for October 14-18