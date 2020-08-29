9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, August 29, 2020
President Lungu Makes Another Gibe at the Ant-Corruption Commission

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has again asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take interest and find out how contracts are being awarded by government institutions.

Speaking yesterday when he inspected Mwenda Secondary School in Chipili District in Luapula whose works have stalled since 2017, President Lungu said that the request does not mean that he is interfering with the work of the ACC.

President Lungu said that he will not shy away from telling the Commission to fight all forms of corruption as opposed to concentrating in one area.

The President said that he was disappointed that construction works have continued to be given to private companies when there are government wings such as the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service that can do the works at lower costs.

The President observed that the tendency to give expensive contracts that can be executed at a lower cost is motivated by greed and corruption and that this must be investigated, before adding that the Zambia Army and Zambia National Service can deliver quality works at a lower cost compared to private companies.

The President called on officers should treat government projects as their own if the people are to benefit and questioned why the Ministry of General Education has not completed the project in a phased manner so that people can start using the facility. The President has since directed that the school be completed in a phases.

Speaking earlier, Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Vincent Mwale said the government will practice the model that is being used to construct schools in Zambia by the World Bank. Mr. Mwale said the government will be using internal engineers to work on projects. He said it is 70 percent cheaper to use internal government engineers to work on projects than engaging contractors. Mr. Mwale said the model which had so far worked on 15 schools countrywide will help the Government to complete schools on time and save on resources.

And General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga said he will ensure key infrastructure is completed at the school in the next few months. Later, President Lungu held a meeting with chiefs and village headmen. Speaking during the meeting, President Lungu said money for the construction of key roads has been found. He said works on the roads will start in the next few days.

Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu commissions the Musonda Falls Power Station 5 Mega Watts Upgrade

