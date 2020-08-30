DISMISSED Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor, Danny Kalyalya, had lost focus in the last few years and President Edgar Lungu needed to inject fresh leadership at the central bank, former Finance Minister, Katele Kalumba has said.
Dr Kalumba said Dr Kalyalya had failed to improve the monetary policy.
He said in an interview yesterday that fiscal and monetary policies were macroeconomic tools used to manage or stimulate the economy and that failure to improve them had negatively impacted the economy.
He said that Zambia right now needed strong actions to arrest the downhill trend of monetary and fiscal policies.
The former minister said that Dr Kalyalya did not put aggressive measures to stabilise the Kwacha.
Such actions, Dr Kalumba said, showed that the former governor had no new idea that could foster improvement in the economy.
“There was also misdirection by the team led by Dr Kalyalya to position itself to engage the International Monetary Fund, all these are failures.
“I pray that Mr Mvunga will coordinate the team at the Central Bank and the financial institutions. He must ignore the critics and pay attention on improving the economy,” Dr Kalumba said.
Well said our Economist
Katete Kalumba, I thought you were clever than this but I realise you are just another cadre misusing the title of “Dr” (maybe Sr in Witchcraft). So what “aggressive measures” could the man do with so much borrowing, spending and corruption by this Lungu government and his minions? No production of anything, just spending and more spending debt money. If you mean printing money and increasing taxes on people with no money, that would just never save the Kwacha’s free fall. If anyone needs firing, it’s this useless Lungu and his minions.
Katele Kalumba who put a coin in you to voice your opinion.
This leg end doesn’t know what he’s talking about. He’s opinion doesn’t matter anymore
Who put a coin in him?
That’s like wanting a chef to cook a good meal out of rotten food and ingredients….
The foundation of the economy is messed up and was aimed to be reliant on foreign investment to grow
Yes Ba Denny is a bit dull, but he looks respectable. Katele and Nawakwi were sober crooks, well dressed but notorious thieves, and we liked them.
Denny is a too honest sober man, but insult is replacing him with drunk fish.
This wizard sexologist is still among the living, I thought he was dead!? Whether the guardrails are monetary or fiscal, nothing positive can happen as long as Lungu’ kleptomaniac recking train keeps on breaking them. If what This wizard is saying is right, why was Kalyalya’s deputy, Bwalya, made Treasury Minister? Fuc.king Tribalism!
Katele stole and was prosecuted by Mwanawasa, not HH. Big difference. Anyway Katele has some respect for HH.
Going after HH as privatisation thief, is just making him more popular.
I think the issue should be more about the replacement than about the fired. What value is in displaying wisdom after the fact. What timely advice did he give when it was relevant?
Katete Kalumba, I thought you were cleverer than this but I realise you are just another cadre misusing the title of “Dr” (maybe Sr in Witchcraft). So what “aggressive measures” could the man do with so much borrowing, spending and corruption by this Lungu government and his minions? No production of anything, just spending and more spending debt money. If you mean printing money and increasing taxes on people with no money, that would just never save the Kwacha’s free fall. If anyone needs firing, it’s this useless Lungu and his minions.
@Dimba.Couldn’t put it any better.
Katele has not insulted HH so why are people insulting him? Zambia is big if the economy fail completely even HH wil come & fail to bring it back to normal.so don’t pray for the economy to fail .that is Satanism wanting to celebrate over one’s failure.
This Chiengi wizard is not taken serious these days. His opinions are politically connected to PF.
These are people who follow the wind but not knowing where it is coming from.
He has lost relevance.
PF must go!
Ati former ministers-no wonder the economic mess we are in came a long time ago.
Cowardice doesn’t pay.