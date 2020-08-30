9.5 C
English is not a measure of intelligence, let's embrace use of local languages-Bowman

By Chief Editor
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo has suggested that Zambia should embrace the use of local languages in official communication saying English should not be used to measure one’s intelligence.

Mr Lusambo who is also Lusaka Province Minister has also called upon educational authorities to consider extending the teaching of learners in local languages across all Grades.

He said it is unfortunate that many brilliant pupils have failed to progress to University after failing to pass English.

Mr Lusambo was speaking on Saturday when he officiated at the Ndola District Covid-19 Inter-School Debate Contest held at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

Masala High School emerged winners of the contest and walked away with K8,000, a trophy, certificates, learning Martine and T-shirts followed by Kansenshi High School who received K6,000 and a trophy.

“I listened to a lot of good debaters here but unfortunately, some could not express themselves fully because of limited abilities in English. This happens across many other fields in Zambia.”

“It’s regrettable that a young man or young girl would have very good marks in all Sciences and Mathematics but have an 8 or a 7 in English and that pupil will be denied a place at UNZA. Are you telling me that if a pupil can’t pass English then that child is dull?”

Mr Lusambo explained that many advanced nations have embraced the use of their own languages.

“Language is part of our culture. By promoting the use of local languages, we are helping preserve who we are as a people,” he said.

He added,” What we have today is the Queens language, it’s not our language. After many years of Independence, we should be proud of examining our learner in Kaonde, Lunda, Lamba, Tonga, Lozi, Bemba and any of these local languages.

Mr Lusambo also thanked President Edgar Lungu for ordering the reopening of examination classes saying the move was a wise one as it has ensured that learners in exam classes prepare adequately for their exams.

“When His Excellency announced the move, many visionless people including those from the political sector criticized the move but as we speak, all schools went through the full term without recording any Covid-19 cases.”

Previous articleVice President Inonge Wina has tests negative to COVID-19

