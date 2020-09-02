Kelvin Bwalya Fube has advised the PF government to reconsider any intended action against opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema.
In a statement, Mr Fube warned that any attempts to arrest Mr Hichilema will be a recipe for unnecessary upheaval in the nation going by the mood.
“I have heard, watched and read what my sister Hon. Edith Nawakwi has said about what HH, did and how he conducted himself when he was a consultant in the privatisation of some of our nation’s companies, a long time ago. It is true, HH did not disclose material facts at the time and that he did benefit both before and after such contracts were executed. It is true, HH has not answered nor explained his double dealings at law a case may be made,” he said.
“However, from a purely nationalist perspective, reading the statement from my sister hon. Dora Siliya, I would strongly recommend that our government reconsiders any intended action against HH. I am not sure what problem is intended to fixed here, but it is clear that this will be a recipe for unnecessary upheaval in the nation going by the mood.”
He added, “Desperation is of little measure when it solves nothing, but makes a villain popular because of bad timing. We have Covid19 to deal with, balance of payments of national debts, an ailing economy, serious youth unemployment and no clear policy direction.”
“My advice to government is that this is not the time to play into the hands of the unsuspecting poor hungry Zambians, who may just be looking for a reason to be unruly and riotous. HH will be just too happy to be the martyr the Zambians will use to make the nation ungovernable, do not play into his net. Leadership, sometimes requires wisdom above all else the capacity to overlook the wrong that may breed anarchy, disruption of civility and even possible death of innocent Zambians.”
He said, “Hon. Nawakwi has done her duty by informing the nation of what she knows but one who speaks alone, never makes a mistake. Let HH speak in his defence and then let the Zambians judge. Yet, this I say the government must not take any action against either party right now. We have serious problems and we need serious answers. This privatisation discussion is just that for now, a discussion. The majority villagers do not even care anymore. Let us focus on the real issues.”
What unrest? One thief cannot cause us unrest in a country of 17million. Should they decide to become violent we have our men in uniform ready to ensure law and order. Let them or you try to bring disorder. It will be the last disorder you bring about in your life. Mwatu delela maningi
The joker is posting
Its true KBF man what you’re saying, people are starving. However PF have all it planned, they just bought HUGE ant riot trucks used by Apartheid regime. PF is ready, but the weak Zambians aren’t.
How do you label someone a thief before he is convicted by the courts. Kaizer was busy saying Chitalu was innocent until proved by the court. Akanwa kamokene
Zambia ekupwa
Is HH worth dying for? NO NO NO. Lets be serious guys this man must account for his unethical behaviour which sent thousands of Zambians to their premature graves just because his insatiable appetite for wealth.There will be no unrest in the country if this man is arrested,only Mukuni and his tribesmen may attempt to do so at their own peril. Lets not give an impression to HH that he is untouchable even when he is alleged to have committed serious crimes. Am for the idea that this man be arrested to answer to all these allegations against him to set a precedent and a deterrent to would be fraudsters like HH
Chitotela was arrested, Chishimba Kambwili was arrested and so was Chitalu. What is so special about this one. Simple, just arrest him and let appear and explain himself. There will be no unrest. Unrest for Ballylazo? You are joking!
Not guilty until proven guilty… whilst at it , have found out who killed n gassed 50 innocent Zambians or the owner of the 48 mansions?
He dared his excellence the President in Mongu. He was arrested …was there unrest thyen? Infact some of his inner circle were celebrating!
Thanks KBF, help your colleagues, you are the one who helped put them in power, and the country has collapsed. All economic indicators are in negative and the entire Chief government spokesperson has the capacity to focus on an individual, this is beyond comprehension
The man has been holding the whole upnd at ransom using funds acquired dubiously. They worship him like a God in the party because of the wealth he acquired during pravatisation.
When ba Chishimba was arrested he fainted .. sometime back . Recently they want to arrest him he developed COVID kikikikikiki. Ba HH just copy from your friend. Not sure which desease you may choose to avoid going in. Maybe ask Chitalu ..he will a range of illnesses that could suit you
I thought the government is a neutral institution, through the courts, to prove to the general public that a particular individual is free of any evil. Kambwili is facing his misdeeds in court, Chitalu Chilufya faced his and was exonerated. Let HH go to court and prove that his misdeeds were in fact right deeds. Lawyers are there to represent him not ubwanga as portrayed by one shareholder in Sun International. Else without such explanations, 1 out of 10 will vote for him in 2021.
Dont arrest ichi arreste arreste. You dont have a solid case yet because the man didnt break laws although he broke ethics.
“…My advice to government is that this is not the time to play into the hands of the unsuspecting poor hungry Zambians…”
Christians say the tongue is powerful; What you imagine is what you become. Why is KBF cursing zambians?? Are we poor and hungry??? Don’t we have heads, hands and legs to work to feed ourselves??? Must the PF bring food parcels everyday to say they are working?? Most of G7 countries and others are in recession and so are a lot of other countries. Are these the kind of leaders we expect to carry the country forward, leaders who want to prey on our ignorance???
@Nostradamus ati banagula fi sarafina mu aparthied.
By voicing out against the arrest of HH, KBF has again exhibited his unequivocal stand on the rule of law by upholding the dignity of every citizen and thereby avoiding unwarranted unrest.
He continues to be a rare voice of wisdom within PF.
Arrest HH if u hv evidence. He carries and hides behind no immunity.
It is important to make priorities in like and as a country the following are priorities:
1. Who was behind recent gassing- failing to find perpetrators of a recent atrocities gives not confidence that the fishing expedition in an event of 30 years will yield anything.
2. Why is behind the current economy mess and how do we fix it – failing to identify why our economy is in a mess will result in taking off the wheels and let the country with no steering decide where to go.
3. The thieves currently in government- why are they still in positions looking after the public purses? If this is not addressed then motive to look in the past is I’ll conceived.
4. We need to know where number 1 got his wealth before looking at the rest. It sets the tone for a country to fight for what it right…
PF wants confusion to use as an excuse to cancel 2021 presidential elections. They were waiting for those riot police equipment before they could start talking this issue of arresting HH. I hope the police are seeing that they are about to be used.
Serious PF desperation to divert from the economic collapse ……..
50 innocent civilians were lynched to death because of PF gassing our people while lungu watched ……no one has been charged …
Lungu stole $2.3 million after 18 months in office and no explanation ??????
Ati HH explain ??
Get outta here…..theives and gassers
Bafube muli kapofye imwe.
Let me tell you, you can’t be an opposition leader wanting to lead us with such kwindiness in your medulla.
See bapompwe munshibila nsala (kleptomaniacs) once convicted out to be locked away.
Iwe fube niwe ngwele makaka iwe. Selapa. Sha!
Who handled the privatisation of the Savoy Hotel in Ndola, the Pamodzi Hotel in Lusaka, Inter-Continental Hotel in Lusaka and Elephants Head Hotel in Kabwe? Perhaps Edith Nawakwi would explain.
Let’s demand justice for the 50 innocent citizens who were gassed to death by the PF. All progressive souls must petition the International Criminal Court in The Hague now while the evidence is still fresh. Lessons have been learnt, Robert Gabbriel Mugabe got away with genocide and went on to be a ruthless dictator. The effects are there for all to see; rising human rights abuses, torture, abductions and killings by state security agents.
Warning – ousted Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir who is facing the death penalty, could also stand trial before the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity as per the request of new authorities in February. The trial comes as Sudan’s joint civilian-military transitional government is pushing a wave of political and social reforms and on Monday agreed on a peace deal with most rebel groups.
Omar al-Bashir was indicted by the ICC over the Darfur conflict that erupted in 2003 when rebels from the ethnic minority began a violent uprising — accusing Khartoum of political and economic marginalisation of their region.
The United Nations estimates around 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced as a result of the conflict.
Suspend this Nawakwi, Dora, HH privatization saga n let it join Mukula scandal, wildlife saga , FIC report etc n get serious with this economy that is on a ventilator n Covid 19. WE HAVE MORE PRESSING issues that need immediate attention, stop chasing to many kalulus in the bush n focus on the current please. Mwana shani kanshi , people are starving to death .