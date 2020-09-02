Source : Lusakatimes Archives

Republican President Michael Sata has directed Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Mutembo Nchito to establish whether UPND president Hakainde Hichilema can be prosecuted over his wealth.

President Sata says it is well known that Mr Hichilema allegedly stole all his wealth.

Mr. Sata has accused Mr. Hichilema of diverting resources from the privatization of companies to his personal accounts.

Speaking when he swore-in re-elected Mpongwe Member of Parliament Gabriel Namulambe as Foreign Affairs deputy Minister at State house this morning, President Sata says he sympathizes with Mr. Hichilema because he has never worked hard for anything that he has.

President Sata also swore in Sinjembela UPND Member of Parliament Poniso Njeulu and his Kalabo Central counterpart Chinga Miyutu as deputy ministers in the ministries of information and broadcasting services and youth and sport respectively.

He says it is very unfortunate that the UPND is no longer the same party it used to be under its founder leader late Anderson Mazoka.

And President Sata says it is funny how MMD president Nevers Mumba is claiming to be taking care of the party when he cannot take care of his hair.

he wondered how Dr Mumba can take of the people of Zambia when he can not take care of his own hair.

He has also accused Dr Mumba of duping his church of resources.

Meanwhile, President Michael Sata says youths in the opposition UNPD and MMD are at liberty to shun the youth day celebrations the same way the women in the two opposition political parties shunned the Women’s day celebrations on Friday.

The head of State however stated that government will not be blamed if the youths do not take advantage of the day to make known to government the challenges that they face.