The government has threatened to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators who do not adhere to the standard operating procedures for public transport.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya says the guidelines should be followed without fail by players in the public transport sector.

The Minister said this when he checked on compliance levels by bus operators to the anti-COVID-19 measures as he also distributed copies of the new standard operating procedures to all the bus stations in Lusaka.

He said there will be no excuse for the bus owners who fail to follow these guidelines since they have been given copies of the standard operating procedures as they do their business.

Hon Kafwaya said bus operators should ensure that their busses have hand sanitizers to be used by the passengers and that bus drivers and conductors on the other hand should ensure that all passengers are wearing face masks correctly.

“Wearing a face mask in busses is a must. We should not allow anyone without a face mask to jump into the bus. So what we are talking about in the standard operating procedures is basically the expected conduct while on the public transport, ” he said.

He encouraged the traveling public to practice what he termed as ‘respiratory etiquette’ while on the bus.