By Prince B.M. Kaping’a
Ever since HH took the plunge into the murky waters of Zambian politics, he has had an albatross tied to his neck, threatening to drown him completely save for his boldness, courage and determination. Perhaps this is the reason why he stands out as a successful businessman and accomplished farmer amongst his peers. You gotta admire the man!
Going by the sentiments of many an electorate ‘pa ground’ disenchanted with the current state of affairs, the gates to plot 1 Independence Avenue seem to be wide open for the opposition. Shushushus tell the President the truth…………or maybe you’ve already done so, hence the sudden desperation on the part of those in leadership.
Anyway……….of the whole pack of individuals jostling to have a feel of the inside of State House including Edith Nawakwi herself, HH stands a better chance of dislodging Edgar Lungu from power. But instead of having been marketing herself to the electorate, Nawakwi elected to go to sleep. But now that the sweet aroma of State House is around the corner, Nawakwi suddenly staggers out of slumber and sleepwalks into a popular radio station and goes to town smearing the character of the UPND leader!
In the recent past, politicians of different hues and shades have taken turns to assassinate and impugn the character of HH – preaching to the gullible ones that he stole from government……..nay, sold the mines!
Nawakwi should be the last person to apportion the blame on HH for the botched privatization exercise. Privatization was a brainchild of MMD government where Nawakwi served as a senior cabinet minister – ascending to the portfolio of minister of finance at one point! They are the ones that stripped our nation of her prized possessions. As Francis Kaunda aptly puts it……….they gave away ‘the family silver’ due to selfishness and greed on their part!
A great man once said, “If you want to hide something from black people……put it in a book!”
I have just concluded reading ‘A Venture in Africa’ by Andrew Sardanis of the famed Chaminuka. The book candidly offers a rare glimpse of the shenanigans that panned out during the privatization programme. The name of HH doesn’t popup anywhere! You can even go to Chaminuka and ask Sardinis if you want, HH had a very limited role to play in privatization and now the likes of Nawakwi want to take advantage of the fact that many Zambians have no time reading books and mislead the people for political expediency. Don’t you have any sense of guilt or shame madam?
On page 228 of his book under the chapter “Ten Wasted Years” Sardanis reveals that one of Chiluba’s tactics was to bypass the Zambian Privatization Agency by appointing, in March 1997, a new team named ‘the GRZ/ZCCM Privatization Negotiating Team (PNP); under the chairmanship of Francis Kaunda (the erstwhile ZCCM chairman whom he had unceremoniously dismissed in 1991, before he even took the oath of office). Was HH a member of PNP? Nawakwi answer this question!
The book further goes on to disclose that by the end of 1997, Luanshya/Baluba mine was put under the hammer! Now this is where the plot thickens.
Bids for Luanshya/Baluba mine had been received and evaluated, and the Zambian Privatization Agency had started detailed negotiations with First Quantum before the so called PNP came on the scene. It’s clear even to a fool that PNP had ulterior motives! It demanded revised bids, as a result of which Luanshya was dubiously awarded to the Roan Antelope Mining Corporation (RAMCOZ) a new Zambian company owned by an Indian metal trader, Gokul Binani.
Fellow citizens you ought to read and read and read to grasp the depth of crooked of these former MMD leaders. Someone has somehow tipped Binani about the contents of the favourite bidders, First Quantum. Binani simply made adjustments to the First Quantum’s winning bid – this is how they presented it (with First Quantums bid in brackets): cash $35($34) million, new equity investment $21.7 ($20) million, commitment for new investment $69($70.4) million, contingent investment $103 ($26.3) million, ZCCM participation 15% (17.5%).
This proved to be a ‘neck to neck’ outcome, except for the very nebulous $103 million ‘contingent investment’ that Binani stuck to the tail of his offer. First Quantum was furious and threatened to sue the Zambian government! This was to be the genesis of woes for Luanshya mine.
The liquid problems at Luanshya surfaced soon after the RAMCOZ take over, amid rumours that that the copper proceeds were not being received regularly. But the government bent over backwards to keep it going, ordering ZANACO to grant additional facilities ignoring huge arrears. At one stage the government even contemplated diverting a World Bank facility intended for mineworkers’ retrenchment to RAMCOZ.
In the end ZANACO decided enough was enough and appointed a receiver which in this case happened to be Grant Thornton. Unfortunately, it was too late for this intervention. RAMCOZ was already looted to the core and what was left of it was a mere shell that no serious investor worth their salt would be interested in.
So RAMCOZ is Roan Antelope of Luanshya? Ba Edith but namupwa, why not accuse Kambwili of stealing scrap metal from Ramcoz?
Kanshi $3 million in lawsuit start to make sense…. Even though its still too much, but book this guy is reading makes it justified.
The matter is now in Court so any further comments now are stale. We’re waiting for the two to face each other
This PF desperation is chaotic and senseless to say the least. Vima problems mbwe in the country and we should be talking of privatization of 30 years. What labbish is this?
Payback time. All thieves are bringing themselves out of the woodwork. Timauuzani when you started Kuti you better die fast before we catch up with you all. Si apa.
Nawakwi is a brave woman who is ready to answer to the zambian people. Meanwhile hh is dodging confrontation. Only guilty people run from problems. Typical of hh running to courts. Hh is not man enough. If a person is failing to simply explain how he made his money, how can you trust him with government resources at his disposal? Face the people you hope to rule and explain your source of wealth otherwise we take it you are a thief
Me I am an open book with my humble assets. They are there for all to see. Any zambian is free to come to my office and inspect my books. I have nothing to hide. I work all day and night to manage my business interests and serve my nation diligently. Hh grow up
Kainyokolola Zulu, these matters are well above your little education laboratory assistant pay grade, they will just confuse you. Shutting up sometimes when one is ignorant is a noble virtue.
ba kaizar instead of hiding behind a woman, we expected imwe to be the one in front mu court nafi evidence, ninshi the front in patriotic front means what kanshi?
Talking is cheap and if she is woman enough let her face the law. And I hope she won’t be absent in court.
Those who have the evidence they’re free to provide it. Most Zambians love rumour mongering that’s why politicians lie to them.
Those with loose mouths must be very carefull and contempt of court on its way.
PF must go!
When an pest infested item is put on fire, you see how the roaches run out. Kachema bamutekapo nomba impemfu kwati ba Kabing’a are popping up attacking Edith left right and centre. One solution here: let hh come up with a press briefing on all major media and prove Edith wrong by telling Zambians how he got rich, epela!!!
I hope Haambulo will not beat her up again.
Ba KZ naimwe ikaleni fye. Which businessman in his right mind would go to the media and disclose his business tactics? HH has companies and other assets. I am sure audited books of these companies are available. But do not expect the man to tell you how he makes his money. What we want to know is how you PF rabid dogs got rich overnight without any track record for business? With a few exceptions; Malanji and Mushimba and a few others. The rest are thieves. Real thieves not these accusations you are lodging against Mr. HH. Bloody Nazis!!
Zambian Citizen why r u in a hurry Edith will have her day in court thats where thieves are convicted not diarrhea of the mouth they say talk is cheap prove it and she has an opportunity to do so
I am wondering at the caliber of those advising HH OR IS IT BECAUSE lawyers just want to chew his money.I listened to Madam Nawakwi’s reaction to HH’s insinuation that Mr Chikwanda and herself could have been sleeping or put it mildly their supervisory attitude towards their work was not serious during the privatization of certain Zambian assets.
In the first place,it should be noted that it is HH who started this discussion of privatization when he answered a question from the host of a programme on some TV station where he was being interviewed.It is during this interview that he mentioned Nawakwi’s name which culminated in Nawakwi responding during her Hot FM interview.
Instead of wasting money on fruitless court processes which could even bring more damaging issues,HH SHOULD…
Charles why r you worried that if it is proved in court then u will nothing to tell the Zambian pipo u want just to be insinuating or you think HH is dull i thot thats wat u wanted now u r scared of the court process
But there was no lie in his answer that Nawakwi was incharge of the privatization process. And to his answer that he (a private person) sold the mines, then those in charge were sleeping. Nawakwi called him a thief, so let her prove it in court. The problem is that Nawakwi is also not clean in the privatization process, and so many others, it will surely open the Pandora’s box.
The beauty about a libel case is that Edith Nawakwi will have to present evidence about her allegations before a judge. If PF wanted to dent HH’s image for the 2021 elections, the timing was poor.
This issue may actually end up destroying Nawakwi and she may not be suitable as running mate for PF
The innocence or guilt of the implicated national leaders in this Privatization Gate Scandal is for the justice system to determine. Two opposing sides about the case have now emerged. One of the two sides is complaining that some public assets were diverted from open bids to closed bids contrary to existing laws in the country. Consequently, the first side wants a return of diverted resources. The other side is complaining that these accusations lack substance and therefore border on defamation and/or libel against certain national leaders. To resolve or not resolve this matter requires leadership. It smells a rat? There is a smoking gun? There is no smoke without fire? Take time to understand Glasnost. Take time to understand Perestroika. Take time to pray for our leaders.
A few additional facts to the article.
For starters, it is PNT NOT PNP. This team was commissioned by a cabinet decvision after ZPA admitted that it lacked capacity to privatize ZCCM. The process was seen to be in need of input from top flight professionals, who had worked in the mining industry, and had in-depth knowledge of Zambia’s mining assets.
The government formed 3 subgroups under the main PNT.
Group 1 was led by John Patterson (ZCCM) and Norman Mbazima to negotiate the sale of ZCCM core assets.
Group 2 to handle negotiations of ZCCM subsidiary companies was led by Hakainde Hichilema (Managing Partner of Grant Thornton). Team members appointed along were M. I. Ahmad, T.M Chanda, and B Simutende (ZCCM), G. M. Mwansa, Peter Heath (ZAL Holdings), F. Kapilikisha (ZCCM), Ron…
Group 3 was to help dispose of miscellanous assets and was led by Mwila Lumbwe, Managing Partner of Ernst and Young.
Luanshya mine was privatized by group 2 and birthed RAMCOZ.
The Country Economy is in COMA. Covid19 infections are on the RISE. There are MOUNTAINS of unresolved issues [ Gassing,Ritual Murdering, Burning of Markets etc] and now you want to FLOG a dead horse that has been dead for 26 years. In the Law of EQUITY there is a maxim- that those that SEEK EQUITY must come with CLEAN HANDS. ALL those that are after HH HAVE SOILED HANDS , therefore
Fellow Zambians if this matter is not well handled, it could be recipe for RWANDA EPISODE.,
