Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has challenged stakeholders in the Mining sector to be truthful.

Mr. Musukwa says alarming statements by Economist Oliver Saasa that Government intends to take over Mopani by force are malicious and extremely worrying.

The Minister says Government is negotiating the way forward with Glencore on how best the state can buy shares which Glencore holds in Mopani Copper Mines.

He says Expropriation occurs when Government takes over property from private hands for the benefit of the people but this is not the case at Mopani.

“Negotiations are ongoing and dialogue has always been key, we cannot use force, we Govern based on the rule of law,” the Minister said.

Mr. Musukwa adds that the Ministry is in receipt of a letter dated 13th July 2020 from Glencore which clearly shows that talks have been on going.

“If Glencore wrote to us through ZCCM-IH and we responded how is that expropriation? The statement attributed to me in the daily tabloids by Professor Saasa is not true,” stated Mr. Musukwa.

He further said it is sad that an academician who is supposed to be professional has chosen to mislead the masses using falsehood.

Economist Oliver Saasa has accused Government of taking over Mopani using expropriation in some sections of the media.

This is according to a statement made available to znbc news by Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Relations Officer Lucy Shawa.