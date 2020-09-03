9.5 C
General News
President Lungu should instead Explain how he grew his worth from K2.1 million to K22 million in one year-Bishop Mambo

Bishop John Mambo has said that the ruling Patriotic Front (PF )government must not be allowed to camouflage its failures using the tired narrative of accusing an innocent citizen whenever it is about election time.

Reacting to revelations made by FDD president Edith Nawakwi against UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema, Bishop Mambo said that the accusation against Mr.Hichilema having amassed wealth during privatization has been recited time and again and yet no action has been taken against the accused.

“Surely if this not witch-hunt against a political opponent by those in government, then what is it?

“We do not think that it is right for government to join those throwing stones at a citizen who whose firm was hired to carry out the work as assigned to him by government,” he said.

Mambo added that it is therefore regrettable that the government, instead of clarifying the position, has decided to inflame the accusations against HH and the handling of the privatization process.

“It would appear as though this issue is a well calculated scheme than genuine concern by those in power.

“Those that come to equity must come with clean hands. While government officials are asking HH to account for his wealth and role in the privatization process, which is honestly a fair question, those calling for accountability must be reminded that they have not themselves explained to citizens how they suddenly become rich after assuming public office as soon as 2015,” he added.

He said in this regard, as Chikondi Foundation, challenge the head of state to explain to the public how he managed to grow his net worth from about 2.1 million Kwacha to about 22 million Kwacha within one year.

He added that it is his organization’s view that the President acquired his wealth while occupying a public office and naturally it would be within acceptable parameters to assume that the President acquired his wealth using a public position.

“We also call on Zambian citizens not to lose sight of the fact that those in national leadership are the ones responsible over national resources and assets and have a duty to inform citizens what plans they have to make their lives better.

“Dwelling on non-issues such as privatization will not b create jobs, put more money in the pockets of citizens and lower taxes as promised by the PF regime,” he added.

32 COMMENTS

  1. Joke of a country.
    Lets just liquidate it…
    What a load of nonsense.
    Is there a statue limitation in Zambia. ????
    Prosecute the guy this will open a can of worms…

    8
    3

  4. Lungu stole that $2.3 million he showed after only 18 months in office…….

    Can KZ and other rats tell us where lungu got that money ?

    23
    2

  8. In 2011 on the interview called “the race to manda hill.” where aspiring MPs featured, and ECL was aspiring 4 chawama i remember vividly the interview featuring him and Mr Chilufya from MMD, you could easily tell that the man had given up on life. His looked impoverished, couldnt even afford a hair cut today he is one of the wealthiest dude. He must explain

    19
    3

  9. In 2011 on the interview called “the race to manda hill.” where aspiring MPs featured, and ECL was aspiring 4 chawama i remember vividly the interview featuring him and Mr Chilufya from MMD, you could easily tell that the man had given up on life. His looked impoverished, couldnt even afford a hair cut today he is one of the wealthiest dude. He must explain.

    11
    1

  10. In 2011 on the interview called “the race to manda hill.” where aspiring MPs featured, and ECL was aspiring 4 chawama i remember vividly the interview featuring him and Mr Chilufya from MMD, you could easily tell that the man had given up on life. His looked impoverished, couldnt even afford a hair cut today he is one of the wealthiest dude. He must explain..

    11
    1

  12. PF rats will come and insult this veteran without even listening to what he has to say. At HH worked for his money doing what he went to school for. Let Lungu explain to us how he amassed so much wealth within such a short amount of time. The daughter also like daddy has amassed wealth from a small councillor’s salary how did they do it, when retirees and contractors are not paid. in addition our hospitals have no medicine, the service is mediocre.

    13
    1

  13. KZ

    Where are you ?

    You had erections all week when nawakwi mentioned HH

    Can you help us understand how lungu got that $2.3 million after 18 months???

    12
    1

  14. Being a Bishop nowadays is as good as being a politician, there’s nothing honorable about it. Even a conman can ordain himself as a Bishop just like a cadre at Inter City would claim to be a politician.

    1
    14

  15. With all due respect, you are asking the wrong president. The FDD president is making the allegations not Lungu. Lungu’s time will come, pointless to try and interrogate a sitting president when you know he is protected from prosecution. HH has never explained his wealth or his association with economic enemies of Zambia. The are the people responsible for bankrolling HH in return for favours.

    4
    9

  16. Apart from that $2.3 million lungu declared after 18 months in office

    We know Lungu has close to $60 million.

    We will have to dust down Terrence Findlay, lungus banker , to get to the stolen loot

    We will use Israeli international bounty hunters and bailiffs to trace and account every ngwee and business Findlay has made since lungu became president,

    The money stolen belonging to the Zambian people will be found.

    10
    1

  19. Nawakwi will put Lungu in serious problems with her careless remarks. She should be telling her friends in PF that please sort out debt issues, inflation, reserves, exchange rate and the huge unemployment issue. These are the issues that matter, not HH privatization of 30 years ago, how can such an issue honestly help anyone.

    13

  20. “…He said in this regard, as Chikondi Foundation, challenge the head of state to explain to the public….”
    No, no, no Mambo is not CSO but a upnd cadre!! This is a political attack from upnd on the president. This man is shameless and pathetic!!!

    1
    12

  23. Us the genuine PF cadres are not happy with the infiltration of our party by Nawakwi. What we expect is leaders sorting out the economic mess. This country is technically in a coma in ICU and here we are as usual quarrelling over things that are not helping anyone. How about the gigantic movement of the net worth of the current leader from 2m to 23m in a single year. Hasn’t Nawakwi not seen that?

    5

  24. There is new information which the public never heard. That calls for the whole thing to be reopened And whoever got a payout under the carpet should be slammed with a criminal offence .

    1
    3

  26. Who can take this f00l seriously after being found out to be a upend sponsored goat. Ni mbuzi ya muntu. The president has declared all his assets and any law agency in country can access his records to see where each ngwee came from. People expect our president to be poor and yet thus is a man who practised law before most of you were born and has worked in high government posts for decades. Why does hh hide money in offshore accounts. He was in Panama papers remember?

    4
    9

  29. KZ

    Account where ????

    What bussiness makes $2.3 million after 18 months , profit ????

    We know lungu tried to cover his stolen money with travel allawances by globe trotting none stop , but we will show even that can’t cover his fingerprints.

    I don’t think these PF theives understand the precision and tenacity of Jewish financial crime agencies…..we will engage more than 1 to sniff out every ngwee you have stolen.

    2
    2

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

