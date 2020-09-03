9.5 C
UPND is ready to bite the bullet and die for Mr Hichilema should PF arrest him-Mwaliteta

By Chief Editor
The UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT in Lusaka through its provincial Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has dared the Patriotic Front to go ahead with its suspicious plans to arrest President Hakainde Hichilema over the false allegations that he sold the country’s public assets.

In an apparent response to Forum For Democracy and Development leader, Edith Nawakwi, Mr. Mwaliteta said it was senseless for Ms. Nawakwi, who led the process as Minister of Finance, to concentrate on the privatization issue when the country was going through economic turmoils that require level-headedness.

He said there was no need for Nawakwi to continue barking over privatization when information regarding those involved in the issue was in the public domain adding that it was surprising to note that the opposition leader failed to provide such information to the task force instituted to investigate such issues under the Mwanawasa administration.

Mwaliteta has since warned that the UPND was ready to bite the bullet and die for Mr Hichilema should the PF proceed with arresting him as revealed by Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya in a statement on Tuesday.

“If Ms. Nawakwi is looking for information on those responsible for the privatization of state parastatals, which she spearheaded as Finance Minister, she must check out the Report that was issued on the matter in 1999. And if you (PF) think that you will touch HH and that we will allow you, it won’t happen. We are ready to take the bullet”, said Mr Mwaliteta.

Meanwhile, the United Party for National Development in North-Western Province have pledged to stand with their leader Hakainde Hichilema on allegations being peddled against him by Forum for Democracy and Development leader Edith Nawakwi.

And the UNPD leadership in the province have accused the ruling Patriotic Front of hiding in FDD leader by peddling accusations that Mr. Hichilema sold national asserts about 27 years ago during the privatization era.

Speaking at a media briefing held at the UPND Secretariat in Solwezi, UNPD Provincial Chairlady Ireen Apuleni, Provincial Youth Chairperson Bruce Kanema, Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary Emmanuel Samampimbi, Provincial Chairperson for politics Hon Stafford Mulusa, and Provincial Chairperson Col Gladson Katambi(retired) vowed that they will not keep quiet and allow their party leader Hakainde Hichilema to be accused of things he did not even do.

The five top leaders say their leader is innocent and it is unfortunate for Ms. Nawakwi to peddle lies against him.

Col Glandson Katambi (retired) said that as a Party they want peace to continue in the country and accusations against their leader may bring chaos in the country.
Mr Katambi says the accusations will not disrupt their ambitions of mobilizing the party in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

Meanwhile, speaking earlier, UPND Provincial Chairperson for politics Hon Stafford Mulusa who is also Solwezi Central Member of Parliament urged party members not to lose focus because of lies being peddled against Mr. Hichilema.

“For me I don’t blame Edith Nawakwi, I blame the PF failures. It is PF which is using Edith Nawakwi” Hon Mulusa said.

“It is PF who wants to divert the people’s attention from real issues and we are not going to allow that. Nawakwi is a non-issue in this country and we all know where she is coming from” he added.

Honorable Mulusa said the privatization matter is not an issue to be discussed now because it is not worth discussing, adding that if it was an issue to be discussed, Presidents who have served before President Lungu would have taken interests in the matter a long time ago.

Hon Mulusa further said it is unfortunate for Edith Nawakwi and her sympathizers to question the UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema where he got his money from.
He has boldly said that Hichilema is a clean man with viable businesses in the country.

Hon Mulusa said Nawakwi has just been put in front to start the fight.

however, he says that Zambians have decided to vote for Hakainde come 2021.

“We have all agreed, including reasonable PF members in the Province. They are saying that come 2021, we are removing PF government in power” Hon Mulusa.

He further urged party members not to allow themselves to be distracted by Edith Nawakwi and the ruling Patriotic Front but set their eyes on the ball for victory in the 2021 general elections.

  1. Only a f00l would die for an alleged corrupt thief. Have a bit of integrity ba upnd. You worship hh like a messiah. What is wrong with you all. Surely all of you in your party are not good enough to have what it takes to be a party leader? How daft are you guys? To hell

  2. With no answers to a ailing economy and high unemployment, Looks to me like lungu wants to ferment civil strife to divert attention from hardships of the people……

