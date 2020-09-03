Ndola youth football Coach Brian Phiri says the recent formation of the Zambia Under-15 National Team should be centred on player development.

Chipolopolo U15 is scheduled to compete at the 2020 Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament that Croatia will host from September 21-28.

Coach Chisi Mbewe’s side is also expected to participate in the proposed Cosafa U-15 competition later this year.

In an interview, Phiri, the coach and director of Madalitso Sports Academy, described the formation of the Under-15 team as long overdue.

“For the first time in history FAZ has done the right thing by forming the Under-15 National Team,” Phiri said.

At the Croatia tournament, debutants Zambia have been drawn in Group B against Romania, Bosnia and Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

“Let’s not focus on winning, we have to focus on building the best national team that we can send to the World Cup,” he said.

“Let them pick the players aged 13 or 14 and those players in the next seven or ten years to come will become good players,” Phiri said.

Chipolopolo coach Micho has helped oversee the regional selection process over the last two weeks.