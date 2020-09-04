Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed and President Edgar Lungu is expected to commission the facility this month.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the 40 million United States Dollar project is one of the six that has been constructed and will offer specialist medical services such as cardiac and other related cases.

Dr. Chilufya says the Lusaka specialised hospital will enable the country to save resources as opposed to where most patients would be evacuated outside the country to seek specialised medical services.

He said this shortly after conducting a detailed check-up on the state-of-the-art installation, at the first ever 160 bed capacity specialist hospital in the country.

Dr. Chilufyasaid this is part of the transformational agenda which is being spearheaded by the Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

And consultant Cardiac Surgeon Chileshe Mutema said the Lusaka specialist hospital will enable medical personnel to carry out all kinds of operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Biomedical Scientist Joseph Mwewa said the hospital has unique laboratory equipment that will see various tests conducted within the health facility.

Mr. Mwewa said this will also reduce the waiting time for results, further stating that soon the institution will join in conducting tests for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says there is evidence of re-infection among people who have recovered from Covid-19. Dr. Chilufya says Covid-19 survivors are not immune to re-infection, hence the need for them to protect themselves from the virus.

Speaking during the routine updates on Covid -19 in Lusaka today, the Health Minister said 116 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours. Dr. Chilufya said the cases are from 1,400 tests conducted in Lusaka, Chadiza and Ndola.

He said 42 patients are admitted to health facilities, with 30 at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre. Dr. Chilufya said 20 of the patients at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre are on oxygen therapy. He further said 12 patients are admitted in other parts of the country and that four are on oxygen therapy. 10 patients have been discharged and no mortalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

And Lusaka Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa said a reduction in Brought in Dead was observed the past week.