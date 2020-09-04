9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed-Health Minister

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Headlines Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed-Health Minister
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed and President Edgar Lungu is expected to commission the facility this month.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says the 40 million United States Dollar project is one of the six that has been constructed and will offer specialist medical services such as cardiac and other related cases.

Dr. Chilufya says the Lusaka specialised hospital will enable the country to save resources as opposed to where most patients would be evacuated outside the country to seek specialised medical services.

He said this shortly after conducting a detailed check-up on the state-of-the-art installation, at the first ever 160 bed capacity specialist hospital in the country.

Dr. Chilufyasaid this is part of the transformational agenda which is being spearheaded by the Patriotic Front Government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

And consultant Cardiac Surgeon Chileshe Mutema said the Lusaka specialist hospital will enable medical personnel to carry out all kinds of operations.

Meanwhile, Chief Biomedical Scientist Joseph Mwewa said the hospital has unique laboratory equipment that will see various tests conducted within the health facility.

Mr. Mwewa said this will also reduce the waiting time for results, further stating that soon the institution will join in conducting tests for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya says there is evidence of re-infection among people who have recovered from Covid-19. Dr. Chilufya says Covid-19 survivors are not immune to re-infection, hence the need for them to protect themselves from the virus.

Speaking during the routine updates on Covid -19 in Lusaka today, the Health Minister said 116 cases of Covid-19 have been detected in the last 24 hours. Dr. Chilufya said the cases are from 1,400 tests conducted in Lusaka, Chadiza and Ndola.

He said 42 patients are admitted to health facilities, with 30 at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre. Dr. Chilufya said 20 of the patients at Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre are on oxygen therapy. He further said 12 patients are admitted in other parts of the country and that four are on oxygen therapy. 10 patients have been discharged and no mortalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

And Lusaka Town Clerk, Alex Mwansa said a reduction in Brought in Dead was observed the past week.

Previous articleZambia Needs to Conclusively Deal with the Privatisation Matter to Bring Closure-Nevers Mumba

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed-Health Minister

Construction of the Lusaka specialised hospital have been completed and President Edgar Lungu is expected to commission the facility...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia Needs to Conclusively Deal with the Privatisation Matter to Bring Closure-Nevers Mumba

Chief Editor - 0
Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) President Nevers Mumba has said that the intention of the current debate on privatization is meant to audit the...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Morningstar Clinic Doctors Corner: Featuring Dr.Anna Katema ,Vascular Neurologist

editor - 3
https://youtu.be/aP5LwB_TVIg
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G

staff - 0
Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5Tv9yFwUwE
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Sampa The Great, first-ever BET Amplified global artist

staff - 2
BET Amplified, ViacomCBS-owned BET's stamp of approval highlighting "the next big thing in music," is going global. BET and BET International on Tuesday announced Zambia-born,...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Government receives huge consignment of assorted essential drugs

Health Chief Editor - 20
The government has received a huge consignment of assorted essential drugs and medical supplies worth K 60 million, to inculcate resilience in Health...
Read more

Dr. Chitalu Chilufya’s acquittal is a betray of Dr.Abigail Mulenga

Health editor - 42
By: Anthony Bwalya Other than having conveyed my sincere condolences to the Mulenga family through my friend Choolwe Mulenga, I have also sort permission through...
Read more

Kabwe General Hospital / Zambia Health system failed one of its own doctors as she died in pain

Columns editor - 60
Dr.Abigail Mulenga obtained her medical degree in Ukraine in 2019,becoming a doctor at the young age of 23.Just two months into her dream job...
Read more

Government Sends a message of Condolences to the family of the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga

Health Chief Editor - 14
The government has sent a message of sympathies and condolences to the family of the late Dr. Abigail Mulenga who died at the University...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.