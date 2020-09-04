9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, September 4, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Finance Minister expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September 25, 2020

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
Economy Finance Minister expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu is expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September 25, 2020.

In his speech, the Minister will address issues related to the global and domestic economy, macro-economic objectives, policies, and strategies for 2021, and the 2021 national budget.

Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta says the inter-ministerial Tax Policy Review Committee and Non-Tax Policy Review Committee will be finalising their assessment of proposals and recommendations to arrive at the best possible revenue.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. Kandeta said the Minister remains focused on preparing and presenting the national budget on 25 September 2020.

He said all officials that are involved in the budget preparation process have been directed to deeply reflect on the assignment and implement well-structured engagement programmes with development partners, ministries, provinces and agencies.

Mr. Kandeta said this is to ensure inputs, assumptions and scenarios are analyzed in a critical, innovative, professional, and diligent manner in order to produce a budget that takes care of the socio-economic well-being of the people of Zambia.

He says the Ministry of Finance also places on record its appreciation for the intervention recently made by President EDGAR LUNGU when he called on the business community to engage the Ministry and make their submissions as it develops the 2021 -2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, and the 2021 national budget.

Mr. Kandeta said the inclusive stance demonstrated by President LUNGU has helped the Ministry to ensure stakeholders and interest groups that may have earlier been left out due to lapse of time, have now participated in proposing developmental, tax, and no-tax measures for the 2021 National Budget and the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.

Previous articleYALI formally asks Chief Justice to Open Inquiry into Privatization

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

Finance Minister expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September 25, 2020

Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu is expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September 25, 2020. In his speech,...
Read more
General News

YALI formally asks Chief Justice to Open Inquiry into Privatization

Chief Editor - 0
The Young African Leaders’ Initiative (YALI) has formally written to Chief Justice, Ireen Mambilima requesting her to open an inquiry either through a tribunal...
Read more
General News

COBUSU “Finance Minister” arrested for theft

Chief Editor - 0
Police in Kitwe have arrested Copperbelt University Students Union (COBUSU) Finance Secretary Bright Chanda aged 25 for allegedly stealing K95, 990 from the union...
Read more
Columns

The 2020 Copper-Kwacha Divergence Continues

Chief Editor - 3
By: Munyumba Mutwale https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cUnBV8aa80g&feature=youtu.be 'Short Term Volatility is the Stronggest at Turning Points and Diminishes as Trends Establish' George Soros A strange phenomenon seems to have taken...
Read more
General News

Government threatens to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators violating COVID-19 Guidelines

Chief Editor - 5
The government has threatened to start revoking operating licenses for public bus operators who do not adhere to the standard operating procedures for public...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

ZICTA fines all the three mobile phone companies K5.4 million Kwacha for poor quality of service

Economy Chief Editor - 10
The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) has fined all three mobile phone companies operating in the country a combined 5.4 million Kwacha,...
Read more

Oliver Saasa’s alarming statement about Mopani takeover by force by force is malicious and extremely worrying

Economy Chief Editor - 12
Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Honourable Richard Musukwa has challenged stakeholders in the Mining sector to be truthful. Mr. Musukwa says alarming statements by...
Read more

Ensure Government gets value for money on goods and services procured-President Lungu appeals to procurement officers

Economy Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu has appealed to public procurement practitioners in the country to ensure that Government gets value for money on goods and services...
Read more

President Lungu and PF Using COVID-19 to hide their failure to Properly Manage the Economy

Economy Chief Editor - 24
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that Republican President Edgar Lungu is using COVID-19 as an opportunistic scapegoat to hide the ruling Patriotic...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.