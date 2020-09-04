Finance Minister Bwalya Ng’andu is expected to deliver the 2021 National Budget on Friday, September 25, 2020.

In his speech, the Minister will address issues related to the global and domestic economy, macro-economic objectives, policies, and strategies for 2021, and the 2021 national budget.

Ministry of Finance Spokesperson Chileshe Kandeta says the inter-ministerial Tax Policy Review Committee and Non-Tax Policy Review Committee will be finalising their assessment of proposals and recommendations to arrive at the best possible revenue.

In a statement to ZNBC News, Mr. Kandeta said the Minister remains focused on preparing and presenting the national budget on 25 September 2020.

He said all officials that are involved in the budget preparation process have been directed to deeply reflect on the assignment and implement well-structured engagement programmes with development partners, ministries, provinces and agencies.

Mr. Kandeta said this is to ensure inputs, assumptions and scenarios are analyzed in a critical, innovative, professional, and diligent manner in order to produce a budget that takes care of the socio-economic well-being of the people of Zambia.

He says the Ministry of Finance also places on record its appreciation for the intervention recently made by President EDGAR LUNGU when he called on the business community to engage the Ministry and make their submissions as it develops the 2021 -2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework, and the 2021 national budget.

Mr. Kandeta said the inclusive stance demonstrated by President LUNGU has helped the Ministry to ensure stakeholders and interest groups that may have earlier been left out due to lapse of time, have now participated in proposing developmental, tax, and no-tax measures for the 2021 National Budget and the 2021 to 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework.