Promoted FAZ Super Division side Kitwe United have reconstituted the executive committee in readiness for the 2020/21 season.

Club spokesperson Nelly Nkolongo has announced that Emmanuel Numwa has retained his position as club president and will be deputized by Kitwe based football commentator Aaron Phiri.

The Chingalika board has appointed Given Muleya as club secretary with Edgar Mudenda as his vice while committee members are Dorothy Mwanza Sampa and Harold Kangwane

The club treasurer is Griffon Moyo.

“We are having a fresh start and I am expecting a lot from you, “board vice chairman Alderman Patrick Tembo told the new executive.

The Buchi Boys have bounced back to the top league after spending one season in Division 1.