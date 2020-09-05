Apple Inc. of the United States of America has donated 3 million face masks and 1 million face shields to the republic of Zambia, Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya MP, MCC announced during the COVID-19 routine update on Saturday.

“On behalf of the President of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu we would like to gratefully acknowledge receipt of 3 million face masks and one million face shields from apple ink of America through the Global Fund,” said Dr.Chilufya.

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Tech technology companies, alongside Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook.

Dr. Chilufya has since expressed gratitude for the support and was quick to mention that the materials will be distributed to health and community workers who are in the frontline in the fight against the pandemic.

“We are extremely grateful for this support and we would like to assure apple and global fund that these masks and face shields will be distributed to the health and community workers who are in the frontline across the country,” Dr. Chilufya added.

Further, the Government has received support worth USD 25 million from the global fund towards the procurement of PPEs, COVID-19 testing kits, and health promotion activities.

“We would also like to acknowledge the global fund for providing support worth USD 25 million in the response against COVID-19 in Zambia and this is going towards the procurement of PPEs, COVID-19 testing kits, and health promotion activities,” Dr. Chilufya stated.

Meanwhile, the country has for the first time recorded 2 cases of re-infection of COVID -19 since the outbreak of the pandemic. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya disclosed the development during the COVID 19 daily update.

Dr. Chilufya also announced that the country has recorded 70 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and also discharged 96 people from admissions.

He said currently 45 patients are admitted in various isolation centers with 33 admitted at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital of which 14 are on oxygen , while 12 patients are admitted outside Lusaka with 7 on oxygen.

Dr Chilufya said the country has also seen the geographic spread of COVID 19 to Zambezi and Katete district bringing the numbers of districts affected to 77.

The Minister has since urged the public to strictly adhere to health regulations to avoid contracting or spreading the Coronavirus.

And Infectious Diseases Director Professor Lloyd Mulenga said in spite of the high recovery rate from COVID 19, those that got infected are still at risk of getting re-infected.