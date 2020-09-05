Zesco United have swooped in on Red Arrows winger and Captain Bruce Musakanya.

The 26-year-old Chipolopolo forward has joined the eight-time champions on a 24-month deal from Arrows.

“I am very excited to sign for a big club like ZESCO United Football Club. My aim is to work hard and help the team win the league and qualify for CAF next season,” Musakanya told Zesco United FC’s official website.

“It is my mission to win my first career league title with ZESCO United. This is a big opportunity for me. I will work hard to make everyone happy at the club.”

Musakanya returns to the Copperbelt for the second time after a loan stint at Nkana six years ago.

He is Zesco ‘s first high-profile signing in the 2020/2021 off -season as the Ndola giants begin their gradual rebuilding process following a forgettable 2019/2020 season that saw them relinquish their three-year hold on the league title and failure to qualify for continental football for the first time since 2013.