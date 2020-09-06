9.5 C
Only common thieves will defend privatization, time to account is now-Chilangwa

By Chief Editor
Luapula Minister Nickson Chilangwa has charged that only common thieves or criminals will defend the ugly legacy of privatisation in Zambia.

Mr. Chilangwa said there is nothing good that privatisation has left especially in Luapula Province apart from a trail of destruction on all the companies that were sold.

He was speaking on Friday when former Mansa Batteries workers met at the defunct company premises to push for their benefits.

Mr. Chilangwa said some of the economic woes that the country was going through can be attributed to privatisation which was carried out by selfish individuals.

“For us in Luapula we know what privatisation did to us. Our people here know very well that criminals who sold their companies have regrouped to want to take over the governance of their country but that will not be tolerated. If Kawambwa Tea and Mununshi Banana Companies were not sold, government would not have spent millions of Kwacha to revive them today” complained Mr. Chilangwa.

He said it was unacceptable for some people to blame some of the economic woes that the country was going through on President Edgar Lungu.

The Minister said President Lungu has revived Mununshi Banana Estates in Mwense District and Kawambwa Tea Company in Kawambwa District.

And an ex- worker of the defunct Mansa Batteries Frighton Musukwa has said it was impossible to trust those who carried out the privatisation process in the country with the governance of the country.

Mr. Musukwa said he and his colleagues have suffered since they were sent on forced leave in 1994.

Infrastructure abandoned after privatization
