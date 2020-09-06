Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo says the ruling PF will base its campaign message for the 2021 re-election bid on development.

Mr Lusambo who is also Copperbelt Province Mobilisation Committee Coordinator said the PF will highlight several of its developmental projects as it campaigns for possible re-election next year.

He was speaking on Saturday in Luanshya and Masaiti when he unveiled the Mobilisation Committees for the two districts.

He implored the Mobilisation Committees who will be spearheading the party’s campaigns on the Copperbelt to also adopt the issue based campaign agenda.

“We will have to go and explain the several developmental projects we have done and are still doing and how those projects improve their lives. We have scored many successes which we should be proud to highlight,” Mr Lusambo said.

He said the Copperbelt Province will soon benefit from road rehabilitation as government has approved the finance for road works in several Copperbelt towns.

Mr Lusambo said it is the desire of President Edgar Lungu that all areas receive development without leaving anyone behind.

“When you come to Lusaka, the place is changed. There is serious transformation taking place in Lusaka and this is what will star happening here on the Copperbelt and across all the towns in Zambia,” he told a sizeable crowd at Roan Market.

He also released 40,000 Kwacha as economic empowerment for around 300 Marketeers at Mpatamatu and Roan Markets to boast their working capital.

In Masaiti, Mr Lusambo urged the newly appointed District Mobilisation Committee Chairperson Christine Chande to ensure that residents in the area receive the message of development and economic empowerment.

He stated that the mega Kafulafuta Dam which is under construction should benefit the local people through job creation opportunities

“Let’s give priority to the local people here to go and work at the Dam. We don’t work to be seeing people from other towns doing jobs at the Dam which could be handled by local people. Let the people see and feel the development we have brought here,” Mr Lusambo said.