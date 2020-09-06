UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Lusaka district youth chairperson Archritius Mwanakayaya said that youths in Lusaka will not allow police to do whatever they did in 2017, arresting their leader in a brutal manner.

Mwanakayaya said that it is clear that the Patriotic Front (PF) had conceded defeat in the 2021 general elections hence maneuvers aimed at silencing the strongest opposition political party.

He reminded youths not to give up the fight against injustices and that it was only the UPND and it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema that could fix the mess the country was in once elected into office in 2021.

Addressing youths that went to show solidarity at Mr. Hichilema’s residence in New Kasama, Mwanakayaya told the youths to be alert with the issuance of National Registration Cards (NRCs) that were being issued ahead of the much-awaited voter registration.

Welcoming the youths at the ‘community house,’ Mr. Hichilema said the PF had cheapened the politics in Zambia and that there was a need to raise the bar to issue-based.

The UPND leader told the youths that they needed a leader that will demonstrate that land belongs to Zambians and not foreigners.

“The people of Zambia need a leader that will provide jobs and create opportunities for the youths, women, and other citizens of this country,” Mr. Hichilema said.

“You must feel proud to belong to the UPND, we have been resilient and survived the brutality of the PF,” He added.