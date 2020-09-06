9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, September 6, 2020
We’ll Not Lock up Anyone to Block them from Participating in the 2021 Elections-Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo has described UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as a liar who thrives on lying against Government and President Edgar Lungu

Mr. Kampyongo said that Mr. Hichilema should quit investing in propaganda to cover up his questionable track record and that the Ministry of Home Affairs and all its departments have no intention of killing him as he claims.

Mr Kampyongo, who is also Patriotic Front PF Member of the Central Committee, said that the ruling party will defeat Mr. Hichilema without any difficulties in the 2021 Presidential elections.

“He is just seeking sympathy by claiming that we want to arrest him. We have no time to waste on Hakainde who as far as we are concerned is a political nonentity who has lost elections 5 times,” he said.

“He is just guilty because he knows that Ms. Nawakwi is a well-respected person who knows a lot as she was a Minister of Finance at the time he participated in privatization, ” Mr. Kampyongo said.

The Minister said that the fact that no one is planning to arrest him at the moment, Mr. Hichilema should not begin to think he is above the law and can break it with impunity.

“It is not President Lungu’s interest to punish his political competitors. We will not lock up anyone in order to block him or her from participating in the 2021 elections,” Mr Kampyongo said when he featured on Kasama Radio yesterday.

He said those agitating to engage in lawlessness in defending Mr. Hichilema will face the full wrath of the law and.

“Let me warn all those UPND cadres to want to break the law with impunity in their misguided defense of their boss who has failed to account for his wealth, that they will be dealt with severely” Mr Kampyongo warned.

Previous articleMweene Collects 5th South Africa League Championship Medal

