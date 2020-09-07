The government has established a Post Covid-19 clinic to deal with complications that arise in people who have recovered from the pandemic.

Consultant Interventional Cardiologist Lorrita Kabwe says health authorities have learnt of complications that appear among some people who have healed from the pandemic, hence the need to monitor them.

Dr. Kabwe says while the pandemic affects the lungs, heart , diseases which have turned out to be experienced by people who have suffered Covid-19 before.

She says the clinic has been set up at the University Teaching Hospital and only operates on Tuesdays.

Speaking during the Covid-19 briefing in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Kabwe observed that people who had suffered severe Covid-19 risk suffering post complications.

And, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the clinic has seen 76 people over the post Covid-19 conditions, with only one death being recorded.

Dr. Chilufya said plans of setting up the clinics across the country are underway.

And the Minister has revealed that Zambia has recorded three Covid-19 deaths in Covid facilities in the last 24 hours.

He said the deaths involve a 35-year-old, 58 and 84-year old who a had underlying conditions.

Dr. Chilufya also revealed that the country has in the last 24 hours recorded 67 new Covid-19 cases out of over 1-thousand 1-hundred tests done.

He said while the cases seem to be reduced, patients are getting more sick.

The Minister said the best way to avoid the pandemic is by observing all health guidelines.

And Ministry of Local Government Director Planning Ngoza Munthali expressed concern on the increased non-adherence to health guidelines.

Mrs. Munthali cited markets and bus stations as the main places where health guidelines are not being followed.