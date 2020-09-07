Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that no form of lawlessness will be accepted during the ongoing campaigns for the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by elections.

Mr. Kampyongo said that there will be no sacred cows in maintaining law and order and anyone intending to engage or incite violence will be dealt with accordingly.

He has urged political parties to practice co-existence amongst themselves and inspire peace and unity among their supporters.

Mr. Kampyongo said that if political parties are able to resolve differences among themselves, it makes the work of the police easier.

He said that political parties must also adopt a culture to address one another through round table discussions to resolve matters and not engage each other physically.

Mr. Kampyongo was speaking shortly after attending mass at Saint James parish in Kasama today.

And UPND Deputy Secretary General Patrick Mucheleka said political parties both in opposition and the ruling party must respect each other and avoid insulting each other.

Mr. Mucheleka said politicians must remember that their role is to serve the people.