Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready!

Renowned Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready!

Increase in Cement Price due to Raw Materials being Quoted in Dollars

A scam has been unearthed at Dangote Cement in Masaiti district where supply of raw materials especially gypsum is being quoted in dollars.

Government establishes clinic to Monitor People who have recovered from COVID-19

The government has established a Post Covid-19 clinic to deal with complications that arise in people who have recovered from the pandemic. Consultant Interventional Cardiologist...

Finance Minister wants all abandoned TAZARA Railway stations revived

Finance Minister Bwalya N'gandu says he will engage Management at Tanzania Zambia Railways -Tazara to revive all railway stations which it has abandoned.

Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19

Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Sampa who has since been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre tested...

We'll Not Lock up Anyone to Block them from Participating in the 2021 Elections-Kampyongo

Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo has described UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as a liar who thrives on lying against Government and President Edgar...

Peter Sinkamba asks Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization crimes committed between 1992 to date.

Green Party President Peter Sinkamba has asked the Chief Justice to set up a special court to prosecute all privatization and other economic financial...

Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G Feature

Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G.