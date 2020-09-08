Feature Lifestyle Updated: September 8, 2020 Esther Chungu and Chef 187 unveil collaboration “Its Coming” By staff September 8, 2020 38 views 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Print Feature Lifestyle Esther Chungu and Chef 187 unveil collaboration "Its Coming" staff Brand new Esther Chungu song featuring Chef 187 off the upcoming sophomore album April. It’s Coming is the second single and Video off the New Album. Previous article50 % of Zambians risks getting infected with COVID-19 if measures are relaxed- Prof Mukonka LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. - Advertisement - Loading... - Advertisement - Latest News Feature Lifestylestaff - September 8, 20200Esther Chungu and Chef 187 unveil collaboration “Its Coming” Brand new Esther Chungu song featuring Chef 187 off the upcoming sophomore album April. It's Coming is the second...Read more Health 50 % of Zambians risks getting infected with COVID-19 if measures are relaxed- Prof Mukonka Chief Editor - September 8, 2020 3 Results of the recently held prevalence surveys on Covid-19 have indicated that most Zambians remain susceptible to infections. Zambia National Public Health Institute... Read more Columns My Perspective on Why the Kwacha is Depreciating Chief Editor - September 8, 2020 23 By Antonio Mwanza This week has been dominated by discussions concerning the Performance of the KWACHA. I have heard a lot of theories from politicians and... Read more Feature Sports Kelvin Mubanga Dumps Nkana for Zesco United sports - September 8, 2020 1 Kelvin Mubanga admits it wasn’t easy leaving FAZ Super Division champions Nkana to join their predecessors and Copperbelt archrivals Zesco United. Mubanga has joined Zesco... Read more Headlines It’s not PF that started the Privatization Debate-Sunday Chanda Chief Editor - September 8, 2020 8 The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has distanced itself from the current heated debate on the privatization of national assets that took place in the... Read more More Articles In This Category Zambia’s first true-athlete scholarship winner Feature Lifestyle staff - September 8, 2020 3 When Mark Kakoma, a 10th grade student at Trident College Solwezi, first climbed into a rowing boat, he thought it would just be a... Read more Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready! Feature Lifestyle staff - September 7, 2020 9 Renowned Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqbPJkg8YiY Read more Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G Feature Lifestyle staff - September 4, 2020 0 Zambian Actor and hiphop artist Dope G. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5Tv9yFwUwE Read more Sampa The Great, first-ever BET Amplified global artist Feature Lifestyle staff - September 4, 2020 4 BET Amplified, ViacomCBS-owned BET's stamp of approval highlighting "the next big thing in music," is going global. BET and BET International on Tuesday announced Zambia-born,... Read more