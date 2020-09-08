9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Feature Lifestyle
Updated:

Esther Chungu and Chef 187 unveil collaboration “Its Coming”

By staff
staff

Brand new Esther Chungu song featuring Chef 187 off the upcoming sophomore album April. It’s Coming is the second single and Video off the New Album.

