UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo has disclosed that Zambia’s sovereignty is slowly eroding owing to National Registration Cards (NRCs) being issued to foreign nationals.

Mr Nkombo who stopped by Mwense on his way to Mwansabombwe said he was shocked to find NRCs being given to Congolese national and aided by known Patriotic Front (PF) officials and the District Commissioner.

Mr Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Member of Parliament said a Congolese national in the ages of 60 was apprehended by alert Zambians and that he is currently detained and records are there to show.

“We demand an explanation from the Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo and Directors of Immigration as well as National Registration office on the current happenings,” he said.

“It, therefore, goes without saying that these documents are true of security nature and must never be trivialized and must be issued with due diligence and without discrimination of bonafide citizens,” He added.

Hon Nkombo explained that the converse side was that such documents must never be issued out to undeserving people that were over age and most importantly foreigners.