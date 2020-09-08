9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Kelvin Mubanga Dumps Nkana for Zesco United

Kelvin Mubanga admits it wasn’t easy leaving FAZ Super Division champions Nkana to join their predecessors and Copperbelt archrivals Zesco United.

Mubanga has joined Zesco from the record 13-time Zambian champions on a two-year deal.

His move is a major coup by Zesco who, unlike Nkana, have no continental obligations for the 2020/2021 season after finishing outside the top four by their very high standards at number five last season.

“It’s not an easy thing to move from Nkana to ZESCO United but I know that I am joining a big football club. It is unfortunate that we are not going to represent Zambia in the CAF Competitions,” Mubanga said.

“I am here to help the team reclaim the title and qualify for CAF competitions. I am very excited to join ZESCO United because this is a team that I have admired for some time.”

Mubanga is the second high-profile domestic signing by the eight-time champions who on Saturday unveiled Red Arrows captain and forward Bruce Musakanya on a two -year deal.

He is Zesco’s third arrival over the last four days after winger Lazarus Phiri from Green Eagles.

