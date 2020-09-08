President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly this Friday, September 11th, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe however says in view of the coronavirus pandemic, invitations to the official opening have been restricted.

This is in order to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the public.

Mrs. Mbewe says only a modest number of officials and dignitaries will be invited, while the majority of stakeholders and diplomats who are usually invited to attend the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament will observe the proceedings remotely.

She has advised stakeholders and the general public to follow the live proceedings of the event on Parliament Radio and Parliament TV on the Topstar channel and ZNBC TV, among other platforms.