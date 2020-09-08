9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

President Edgar Lungu to officially open Parliament this Friday

By Chief Editor
38 views
0
General News President Edgar Lungu to officially open Parliament this Friday
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly this Friday, September 11th, 2020.

Clerk of the National Assembly Cecilia Mbewe however says in view of the coronavirus pandemic, invitations to the official opening have been restricted.

This is in order to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines aimed at safeguarding the health and wellbeing of the public.

Mrs. Mbewe says only a modest number of officials and dignitaries will be invited, while the majority of stakeholders and diplomats who are usually invited to attend the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament will observe the proceedings remotely.

She has advised stakeholders and the general public to follow the live proceedings of the event on Parliament Radio and Parliament TV on the Topstar channel and ZNBC TV, among other platforms.

Previous articleChirundu District Border Hospital declared fit to Conduct COVID-19 Tests

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

President Edgar Lungu to officially open Parliament this Friday

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the Fifth Session of the Twelfth National Assembly this Friday, September...
Read more
Health

Chirundu District Border Hospital declared fit to Conduct COVID-19 Tests

Chief Editor - 0
Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya on Monday conducted a tour of Mtendere level 2 mission hospital in Chirundu District and declared fit to conduct...
Read more
Feature Politics

Garry Nkombo alleges that National Registration Cards are being issued to foreign nationals

Chief Editor - 0
UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) chairperson for elections Garry Nkombo has disclosed that Zambia's sovereignty is slowly eroding owing to National Registration Cards...
Read more
Feature Politics

UPND Youths Mobilise Without Social distancing or Face Masks Despite COVID-19

Chief Editor - 13
United Party for National Development Youths in Lusaka have been mobilizing youth for readiness for the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards which is...
Read more
Columns

Milling Around with an Axe to Grind

Chief Editor - 13
By Sunday Chilufya Chanda Reference is made to a recent article _“Zambia’s Zimbabwe Redux"_ wherein the writer gave his two cents regarding South Africa’s Finance...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Bill 10 Advocates welcome the statement by the National Assembly to Constitutional Amendment Bill No.10

General News Chief Editor - 11
Bill 10 Advocates have welcomed the statement by the National Assembly to announce that Constitutional Amendment Bill No.10 of 2019 that was postponed as...
Read more

Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready!

Feature Lifestyle staff - 9
Renowned Zambian TV Producer, Host and Journalist Hellen Zulu Sharing on Being TV Ready! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IqbPJkg8YiY
Read more

Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19

General News Chief Editor - 10
Patriotic Front National Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa has tested positive for COVID-19. Mr. Sampa who has since been admitted to Levy Mwanawasa isolation centre tested...
Read more

We’ll Not Lock up Anyone to Block them from Participating in the 2021 Elections-Kampyongo

General News Chief Editor - 28
Home Affairs Minister Mr. Stephen Kampyongo has described UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema as a liar who thrives on lying against Government and President Edgar...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.