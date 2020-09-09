Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says all the bills that were never concluded during the last meeting of the National Assembly will be re-tabled for debate.

Mr. Ngulube says the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is among the bills whose deliberations were not concluded as parliament adjourned prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says according to the Standing Orders of Parliament bills that are not concluded during the previous session are eligible for debate in future meetings of the National Assembly.

Mr. Ngulube said this during a media briefing at Parliament in LUSAKA today.

Meanwhile Mr. Ngulube said the National Assembly will step up the anti-COVID 19 measures ahead of the official opening of the first meeting of the fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly.

He said the premises of parliament shall be fumigated before President Edgar Lungu opens the first meeting of the fifth session of the Twelfth National Assembly this Friday.

Mr. Ngulube added that no member of public shall be invited to the ceremony, on account of restrictions to the attendance of public functions, amid COVID-19

He however said member of public are encouraged to follow the proceeding on both radio television.