Wednesday, September 9, 2020
General News
Updated:

Russia, China, Egypt and Tunisia offer Scholarships to Zambians

By Chief Editor
Russia, China, Egypt and Tunisia are among countries that have shown interest to offer scholarships to Zambian students despite the crisis of COVID-19.

Loans Board Executive Director Ireen Chirwa says the Chinese Government has offered 51 scholarships and that some Universities in China will be able to offer lessons online for now.

Mrs. Chirwa says if it were not for Covid-19, students going to China would have travelled by now.

She told ZNBC news in Lusaka that Russia has offered One hundred and 38 scholarships but is yet to give guidance on when students can travel.

Mrs. Chirwa further said Egypt is also offering 14 scholarships to Zambian Students while TUNISIA and other countries are yet to respond.

And Mrs. Chirwa has disclosed that the Loans board has unearthed a scam where students have been swindled by people purporting to be agents of the board in amounts between six and eight thousand Kwacha.

She stated that the only Agent that the board has engaged is National Savings and Credit Bank -NATSAVE.

Mrs. Chirwa has since cautioned prospective students to be careful.

