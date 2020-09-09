9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Economy
Updated:

Zambia Airways gets closer to hitting the Skies

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

Government has disclosed that Zambia’s aviation sector was projected to grow at the rate of 13 percent per annum before the outbreak of COVID-19, signifying it’s potential to contribute towards the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and the creation of employment in the country.

Transport and Communications Minister Hon Mutotwe Kafwaya said that the Patriotic Front Government has been working to position the country strategically so as to optimize the benefits from the projected growth in the aviation sector.

The Transport and Communications Minister said this when he handed over the Air Operators Certificates to the Zambia Airways 2014 Limited as the company prepares to relaunch.

Hon Kafwaya has since described this step as a game-changer.

“Let me start by informing you that the Patriotic Front Government under the able leadership of His Excellency President Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu, places huge emphasis on growing Zambia’s economy hence investing in the transport sector as it had been identified as a key area that will contribute towards national development. The establishment of the national airline and investments being made by the government in the transport sector are in line with the focus on the Seventh National Development Plan (7NDP); and the national transport policy which aims at transforming Zambia into a transport and logistics hub in the Southern African region,” he said.

“Before COVID-19, Zambia’s aviation sector was projected to grow at the rate of 13 percent per annum, signifying the sector’s potential to contribute towards the country’s GDP and creation of employment in the country.”

Hon Kafwaya said the national airline will therefore play a catalyticall role in the growth of the tourism, horticulture, trade and manufacturing sectors as it will facilitate the creation of a convenient delivery schedule for the business and tourism.

He added that this will also open up nontraditional routes therefore offer business opportunities to untapped areas adding that this will enhance revenue collection to untapped areas.

And Zambia Airways Chief Executive Officer Bruk Endeshaw said this certificate is a key element to proceed with its operations as the company prepares to relaunch.

He stated that after the processes are concluded, they will be talking on when to start flying.

Previous article: All the bills not concluded during the last National Assembly will be re-tabled for debate
Next article: President Lungu's agents are preaching tribalism in the ongoing bye-election campaigns

  1. The assessment and timing of Zambian Airways business concept was not done in good faith. Why would Zambia care about Zambia Airways at the moment if it cannot make a profit, but loss? This is one of the root cause why Zambia is poor. Failure to listen to its citizens is the reason why Zambia Airway will not be making profits. Copy Cat is adding more debt which is not justifiable . Building Kafue lower Hydro is good. The money which has been used to start Zambia Airways could have been used to build another Generating Station. Zambia has potential to export power if investments are made.

