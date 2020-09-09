9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Zambia U15 Gathering Pace For Croatia Trip

Zambia Under-15 coach Chisi Mbewe says training camp for final selection of his team is progressing well.

Twenty six Chipolopolo Under-15 players are in camp in Lusaka ahead of their trip to Croatia for the Eight-Nation Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament from September 23-28.

Mbewe will pick his final 21 at the end of the week.

Zambia has been drawn in Group B against Romania, Bosnia & Herzegovina and North Macedonia.

“First things first, I will say when you are dealing with Under-15’s, you concentrate a lot on the developmental aspect,” Mbewe said.

“Our main focus is to develop these players who we need to groom to become the future players who will participate in the 2031 AFCON, and on the other side, we also need to prepare them to even to pick positive results when we go into competitions.”

Zambia U15 will face North Macedonia in their first game on September 23 and Bosnia on September 24 and close against Romania on September 25.

