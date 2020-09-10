Chipolopolo striker Mwape Musonda returned to action for Black Leopards on Wednesday to inspire them to a critical victory in their opening fixture of the 2019/2020 South Africa PSL relegation/promotion playoffs.

Musonda scored the games’ only goal in relegation battling Leopards’ 1-0 home win over promotion chasers Ajax Cape Town when he found the target in the 25th minute to net his 10th league goal of the season.

This was Musonda’s first game back after missing their regular league season-ending 3-0 rout at Mamelodi Sundowns last Saturday that handed their hosts the 2019/2020PSL title for a third successive campaign.

The Zambian striker, who played the full 90 minutes against Ajax Cape Town, missed the Sundowns match due to suspension.

Musonda’s compatriot Roderick Kabwe started for Ajax Cape Town but the midfielder was substituted in the 76th minute.

Leopards top the log on 3 points, tied with Ajax Cape Town while TTM are bottom on zero points in the three-team playoffs with the latter two playing one game more than the leaders.

Musonda’s side now faces TTM this Saturday in their second match of the four game playoffs while Ajax Cape Town will play the latter next Tuesday.